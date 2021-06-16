Franklin Parish Economic Development members and a group from LSU Community Playground Project toured Winnsboro’s parks developing ideas in hopes of future rehabilitation.
Marybeth Lima, LSU department chair in Biological & Agricultural Engineers, along with two of her students visited Davis, Rollins and Landis parks June 11.
Lima, along with her students, have reinvigorated school and community parks throughout the world since 1998. Lima and her classes work closely with communities, especially children, to create unique playgrounds, which are then built by volunteers. Lima and her students have been involved with more than 30 playgrounds.
“We try to find out from the elementary students what their idea is of a dream playground, what they do to play, how they have fun, who they play with,” Lima said in a LSU interview. “For us, it’s important that every playground design expresses the soul of the community. Every school has something that makes it special.”
Economic Development members said this was the first step toward improvement of Winnsboro’s parks that are in desperate need of updating.
“This was a preliminary visit to our parks,” said Sam Sheppard, Franklin Parish Economic Development coordinator. “Next, we are going to create a survey seeing what our community desires in a park. This survey will be posted on social media and our website.”
Once an adequate number of surveys are complete, Lima and her students will review them and send their ideas to Economic Development members.
“She is going to help us in the design, and it is up to us to renovate the parks,” Sheppard said.
Additionally, Lima hosted a grant writing workshop at Louisiana Delta Community Center June 11.
Participants learned how the grant writing process works, components of a budget, overview of funding agencies and proposal tips. The workshop was sponsored by Franklin Parish Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.