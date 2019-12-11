John Gullatt was named Franklin Parish school system’s new superintendent Dec. 3 at the School Board’s regular meeting.
Gullatt received the position on a 4-3 vote with School Board members Eddie Ray Bryan, Danny Davis, Richard Kelly and Tim Eubanks casting yea votes and Alaina Nichols, Jacqueline Johnson and Mia Dunn voting no.
School Board members will hold a special-called meeting at 4 p.m., Dec. 12 to consider contract terms for Gullatt.
To cast their vote, each School Board member marked their vote on a written ballot sheet and printed their name on the ballot. This method was done under the direction of School Board attorney Jon Guice with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP of Monroe.
The ballots were then forwarded to Guice who read aloud School Board member’s name and their selection. School Board members then confirmed their votes were correct.
Gullatt was one of three candidates vying for the position. Also seeking the post were LaTanga Blackson and Brian Gunter. Both Blackson and Gunter are currently employed with the parish school system. Blackson is elementary and personnel supervisor, and Gunter serves as principal at Franklin Parish High School.
Agitated murmuring rippled through the near-capacity crowd after votes were announced, with many expressing support for Blackson and Gunter. Many of the attendees left the room after the vote was read.
As part of the contract process for the new superintendent, Kelly, Johnson and Guice have met with Gullatt and his attorney to hash out details. State law requires that superintendents receive a written contract which, in addition to customary items of term, salary, benefits and other matters, includes performance objectives and targets for the position, Guice said.
Gullatt, who lives in West Monroe, is the current superintendent of Caldwell Parish schools but held the position of child welfare and attendance director at Franklin Parish school system from 2012 until 2015. He was also principal of Baskin School from 2009 until 2012 and assistant principal of Franklin Parish High School from 2008 until 2009.
“I plan on trying to move everything forward the best that we can,” Gullatt said. “I would like to work together with everybody concerned from the beginning to the end to try to get better. I am looking forward to the task at hand. It is going to take all of us together, working as a group to get it done.”
Kelly, School Board president, said the course of action to hire the new superintendent was completed by following Guice’s guidance.
“We have fulfilled (the hiring process) to the letter of the law that is required by us,” Kelly said. “We had three qualified candidates that were verified. Each candidate was asked a question from each board member and each candidate was given ample time to respond. I would like to say even in closed session this Board conducted itself in a routine manner. No one was sucker punched by any means, and I want to commend the Board for sticking to what we said we would do. We have followed the process to a tee. This is a monumental moment.”
Nichols said the quality of applicants made the choice difficult.
“From my point of view, it was not an easy choice,” Nichols said. “It was very hard, and that is a positive that we can look at because it shows we are moving our parish forward.”
Johnson applauded the effort of each applicant.
“I would like to commend Ms. Blackson and Mr. Gunter and congratulate Mr. Gullatt,” Johnson said. “(The applicants) did a fantastic job.”
