An Alexandria man involved in a June 3 gun fight in a populated Winnsboro parking lot was released from a Rapides Parish medical facility and booked on numerous charges by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office.
Brandon D. Allen, 37 of 2029 Main Street Alexandria, was officially charged with attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapon and obstruction of justice.
Allen was shot twice in the abdominal area during an apparent drug deal gone bad, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. The melee happened approximately 5 p.m., June 3 at Family Dollar located on La Hwy 15.
Along with Allen being shot, another suspect fled on foot and one involved multiple law enforcement departments in a high-speed chase.
Javaughkyus Mayfield, 20 of 3004 Earle Drive, Winnsboro, and Damicos D Jackson, 38 of 623 13th Street, Alexandria, were also involved in the shooting.
Mayfield, who fled on foot after the incident, turned himself into Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and was charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon. He was held at Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Jackson was booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center June 3 on a $375,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS, possession of firearm or carry concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and obstruction of justice / damage or destruction of property.
Jackson and Allen have an extensive criminal record ranging from illegal carrying of weapons, various drug charges and armed robbery.
The store is located on a busy section with additional businesses in close proximity. Summer league baseball was also being played a block away with participants saying they heard gunshots.
As Franklin Parish Sheriff officers responded, deputies encountered a white Ford Mustang suspected from the shooting and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
The Mustang led sheriff deputies and officers from Gilbert and Wisner police departments on a chase with speeds in excess of 130 mph southbound on La Hwy 425. The vehicle was stopped near the Foules area in Catahoula Parish at which point deputies took in Jackson and rendered aide to Allen. Catahoula Parish Sheriff deputies also helped in securing the scene.
“It was a very dangerous pursuit,” Cobb said in an earlier Sun interview. “The individual in the white Mustang was throwing items out the window which later were recovered.”
Items thrown from the vehicle included narcotics and two weapons.
Narcotics not recovered were destroyed on the highway, and Winnsboro Fire Department rinsed narcotic residue off of La Hwy 425. Residue was also found on the front of pursuit vehicles.
