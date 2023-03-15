John Wade Hampton Jr.,was described as a brilliant but humble man. He loved his family, his dogs, a good practical joke and farming.
Hampton, former president of Winnsboro State Bank, now WSB, was laid to rest at Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro on Monday afternoon, in a short, graveside service surrounded by friends and family as he requested.
The 64-year WSB employee started his banking career as a new high school graduate sweeping floors in 1950. He went on to work in every bank department, earning several titles before being named president in January 1980. He served in that position until his retirement in December 1995. Along with his presidency, he served as director of WSB’s board from 1980 until Dec. 31, 2014.
Current WSB President Howard Smith said Hampton’s leadership was key in the bank’s growth.
“WSB was saddened to hear the passing of Mr. John Wade Hampton,” Smith said. “Mr. Hampton was a long-tenured president and director of WSB who was very well thought of by his employees and peers. WSB thrived under Mr. Hampton’s leadership. He led the bank through modernization by building the main office on Hwy 15 here in Winnsboro. His legacy will long be remembered.”
Mike Woods, WSB board member and past president, replaced Hampton when he retired. He recalled working with Hampton.
“It has been my privilege to know and work with John Wade Hampton,” Woods said. “In my opinion, he was a great man. I came to work with him at WSB in July 1995. He was to retire at the end of 1995, and I would become the president. John remained on the board of the bank for the next 19 years, and we worked together for the good of the bank and community. We didn’t always see things eye-to-eye, but we did agree to always do what was best for the bank, the staff and the customers. His leadership and knowledge was an invaluable asset that I will forever be thankful for.”
A Resolution of Respect and Retirement for Hampton credited the bank’s growth due to “his keen sense of business savvy; his knowledge of local industry and his shrewd understanding of the needs of the agricultural sector.”
But family was most important to Hampton.
He loved his late wife, Patsy Liles Hampton, and her cooking, a fact his daughters jokingly said they could never duplicate. Hampton had three daughters: Johnette Hampton, Cherry Champlin and LeAnn Stewart. He also had four grandchildren.
After retirement, Hampton continued to farm and passed on his love of farming to his grandchildren. His love of farming was evident at his service where his casket was brought to the graveside in a tractor.
He had a servant’s heart. Even though he was a bank president, people testified at the graveside service that he also plowed their garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.