James Harris and Leodis Norman will serve as the Police Jury’s top leadership for another year.
Jurors agreed to renew Harris, Police Jury president, and Norman, Police Jury vice president, to another annual term. This is Harris’ and Norman’s second term in the positions. The group re-elected the two jurors at their Jan. 16 meeting.
In other business, Police Jury members unanimously approved to go forward in Riley Road repairs per a public works committee recommendation. $605,000 in state general fund non-recurring revenues will be used to bankroll the remediation.
Non-recurring revenues are allocated to the Capital Outlay program. It is money the Police Jury can spend as soon as they submit all pertinent information.
The repairs will begin in the west portion of Riley Road and go until the initial monies are exhausted. Riley Road has an additional $1 million in Capital Outlay Priority 5 funds in which jurors hope will become available.
Additionally, Bobby Woods Bridge will undergo a full assessment by Huval & Associates Inc. of Lafayette to find out the scope of repairs needed.
Franklin Parish recently received money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Two local bridges qualified for the money, Bobby Woods Road and Big Creek bridges, but Franklin Parish only received enough money to repair one.
With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, District 58, which encompasses Franklin, LaSalle and Concordia parishes, received the $6.5 million. Money will be split up between the parishes.
Meanwhile, a resolution was adopted calling for an election for the Police Jury’s road and bridge sales tax renewal on April 29.
If passed, the renewal will be a 10-year, one-percent sales tax that is estimated to collect approximately $3 million. Money from the tax will be dedicated for construction, maintenance and operation of blacktop roads and construction, operations and maintenance of roads and bridges.
Also, Police Jury members assigned committee members for 2023.
Police Jury members on the finance committee will be Howie Robinson, Norman and Gary Peters.
Keiona Wesby, Peters and Robinson will man the personnel committee while Harris, Norman and Wesby will sit on the recreation committee.
Public works committee members for 2023 will be Ricky Campbell, Robinson and Davis DeBlieux, and Robinson, Peters and DeBlieux will be on the garbage committee.
Norman, Peters and Wesby will be appropriation committee members, while Wesby, Robinson and Harris will sit on the road bond committee.
On the mosquito abatement committee are Robinson, Stephen Paul Smith and DeBlieux, while Campbell, Norman and Robinson are members of the purchasing committee.
Courthouse committee members are Peters, Harris and Robinson, and economic development members are DeBlieux, Harris and Wesby.
Campbell, Robinson and Peters are on the fire district committee, while Todd Roberts, Robinson and Norman sit on the appeals committee.
Activity center committee members are DeBlieux, Campbell and Peters, and ambulance committee members are Harris, Peters and Norman.
