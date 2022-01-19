James Harris will once again serve as president of Franklin Parish Police Jury.
Police Jury members were split on the decision at their Jan. 13 regular meeting. Harris won 4-3 and cast the tie breaking vote.
Police Jury member Gary Peters nominated Harris while Police Jury member David DeBlieux nominated fellow juror Ricky Campbell.
Jurors voting for Harris were Peters, Leodis Norman and Keiona Wesby. Jurors voting for Campbell were himself, Howie Robinson and DeBlieux.
Norman was elected Police Jury’s vice president in similar fashion as Harris, the same split decision. Harris also broke the tie for vice president.
Peters will serve as Police Jury chaplain for a second year, going unopposed.
Before the meeting was adjourned and after the divided decision, Harris called the Police Jury to unify.
“Some of you saw how the vote went for president and vice president,” Harris said. “I am not going to take it personal, and you don’t take it personal. A house divided can’t stand. We need to pull together and move this parish forward.”
Police Jury presidents preside over meetings and serve as the head of parish government. Vice president presides over meetings when the president is not able to attend.
Police Jury members also chose 2022 committee members during Thursday’s meeting.
Serving on the finance committee will be Robinson, Norman and Peters. Personnel committee will have Wesby, Peters and Robinson, while public works committee members are Campbell, Robinson and DeBlieux. Campbell, Norman and Robinson will also serve on the purchasing committee.
Additionally, Police Jury members renewed Secretary/Treasurer Sam Wiggins, two-year contract.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved 2022’s list of parish road repairs which was completed by McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
Topping the list was French Turn Road at a cost of $228,983 followed by McCaleb Road with repairs estimated at $30,677.
Next was Holland Drive with repairs coming to $2,469 then Lawson Road repairs worth $146,461.
Sixth on the list was Roberts Road with repairs listed at $9,222 and seventh was Clyde Weems Loop totaling $112,360.
Portions of Calhoun Road were listed twice on the road priority list at number eight and 11 with repairs costing $25,035 and $57,087 respectively.
Repairs totaling $139,848 to L.D. Knox Road were ninth followed by $1,727 of repairs to Pine Prairie Loop.
Rodger Miller Road rounded out the list at number 12 with $119,861 worth of repairs.
The list was compiled by McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe and was part of a revamped road improvement plan.
Which roads to repair were based on a point system. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road receives, the higher up on the list it was placed.
To develop a list, Police Jury members submitted roads to Parish Superintendent Wendell Thornton. Engineers, with Thornton’s input, ranked the roads using the point system.
Deer Creek clean out
Franklin Parish Police Jury officials received Corp of Engineer permits to begin clean out of Deer Creek near Gilbert, according to Thornton. In November, debris removal was paused while waiting word from the governmental organization.
Deer Creek meanders through Franklin Parish, serving as a main drainage for many local areas. The project, which also entails clearing beaver dams, is meant as a flood deterrent.
“This is going to stop as much of the flooding as possible,” Thornton said.
For years, areas around Deer Creek have flooded due to drainage being clogged up with debris such as trees, beaver dams and old propane tanks.
“A whole neighborhood has went under water,” Harris said in the November meeting. “We’ve been on this for six years. We need to get it cleaned out because people are getting flooded.”
Clean out began Tuesday at Scates Road and went north to Gilbert. Second phase will see crews go from Scates Road south to La Hwy 425. Thornton estimated the project will take several weeks to complete.
“We ask residents and landowners to be patient with us and work with us,” Thornton said. “We will clean up all of the debris left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.