Bryan James Henderson was remembered by loved ones and friends as 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Hunter Army airfield flew over his former home near Fort Necessity.
Henderson along with four others died March 11, 2013 when their UH-60 crashed in Kandahar, Afghanistan. They were on a training mission in support of Operation Enduring Freedom when the crash occurred.
Henderson had a rank of chief warrant officer two.
The helicopters performed a low flyover Monday, on the eight-year anniversary of Henderson’s burial. Henderson, who was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, is a graduate of Franklin Parish High School and grew up in the Fort Necessity area.
Hunter Army Airfield is located in Savannah, Georgia, and the group was performing a training exercise in the area. Hunter Army Airfield is a subordinate installation to Fort Stewart located in Hinesville, Georgia.
“Bryan is an American hero,” said Eddie Ray Bryan, uncle to Bryan. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may have the freedoms we enjoy today.”
After the group flew over Henderson’s home, one UH-60 Black Hawk broke off from the group and hovered over the approximately two dozen onlookers. The move was to symbolize their missing comrades.
Other soldiers who loss their lives in the crash were CPT Sara M. Cullen, SSG Marc A. Scialdo, SSG Steven P. Blass and SPC Zachary L. Shannon.
“Our fallen heroes are representative of the sacrifice of all of the men and women who have given so much for this nation,” said 4-3 AHB Brawlers on a social media post. “They possessed a humility and selflessness that we all respect. They demonstrated a dedication to their profession, with the moral and physical courage that stands as the foundation of the American military. They led a life of selfless service.”
The “Brawlers” is an Army battalion responsible for the movement of soldiers and equipment.
“They fought for the men and women to their left and right. They were committed to their mission, their unit, and the Army, and they stood up for our Nation, protecting the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy each day,” 4-3 AHB Brawler post said.
Organizing the flyer over was Lt. Col. J.A. McCarthy and Henderson’s mother, Kim Bryan Henderson.
