A high speed chase through three parishes ended in the arrest of a 40-year-old man suspected of murdering a Winnsboro individual.
Roderick Tyrone Branch was arrested early Friday morning and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Darrion Wilson in the Polk Street area, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Currently, Branch is being held at Franklin Parish Detention Center with no bond.
At approximately 8 p.m., Winnsboro Police officers responded to calls of an individual being shot. The individual was still alive at the scene with officers and EMS providing aide. The victim was transported to Franklin Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
At 4:18 a.m. Friday, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office had located and were in pursuit of Branch’s suspected vehicle. During the pursuit, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office informed Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office of the chase.
The chase led them from Tensas Parish through Catahoula Parish and into Franklin Parish.
The pursuit, with Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies involved, was at high speeds and at times exceeded 127 miles per hour.
In Gilbert, deputies deployed stop sticks on US Highway 425 near Huggins Lane. The vehicle continued to flee into Winnsboro where it crashed and Branch was placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered during a vehicle search.
“This pursuit involved risks to the public and all law enforcement involved,” Cobb said. “The magnitude of the risks taken by Branch are expansive. We are thankful that the individual was secured prior to entering neighborhoods where our citizens live.”
According to Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce, investigation into the incident continues.
“Anyone having any additional information regarding this incident,
please contact the Winnsboro Police Department at (318) 435-4307,” Pierce said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s friends and family. This was a tragic event that was uncalled for.”
Multiple agencies worked together to bring the suspect in.
“I wish to express our thanks to the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Rickey Jones for continuing the pursuit that ultimately lead to the arrest of an extremely dangerous individual, placing themselves at risk,” Cobb said. “Also, thanks to our deputies who participated in the pursuit and ultimately apprehended Branch. I’d like to express my condolences to the victim’s family.”
