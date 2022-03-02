Utility bills for Franklin Parish school system are rising as a direct result of higher energy costs, according to Rebecca Boquet, business manager for the school system.
Boquet, speaking during the School Board’s agenda meeting held Feb. 22, said utility bills were doubling. In one case, she said, a bill that was $4,000 last month, was $8,000 for the current month. She said increases were related to adjustments, rather than more usage.
“It’s not so much that we’re using more, it’s just that we are getting those adjustments, and it’s causing our bills to double,” she said. “We’re going to pay a good many of those this month.”
Boquet said a more complete report on the issue will be presented at the regular meeting.
Higher gasoline prices were also affecting transportation costs.
School Board member Tim Eubanks asked how many “short” buses the school system operates, noting that some of the buses don’t have many children on them and questioned whether they should look into using the smaller buses which might be more economical.
School Board member Danny Davis said he had been expressing the need to look into the routes for some time.
School Supt. John Gullatt said the greater problem now was finding drivers. Gullatt said new CDL requirements, such as adding more hours sitting behind the wheel, were causing issues for some potential drivers.
The superintendent said several parishes have inquired about coming together as a group to discuss the issue, and added that some systems have reported hiring drivers who don’t show up for work.
Speaking of the local system, Gullatt said, “The bus routes are all over the place.”
“It’s a maze of how we do it. At some point it’s probably worth looking into to see if we can consolidate the routes.”
Gullatt said another issue affecting bus routes was students moving from one bus route to another, which changed the number of students on a particular route.
Other factors which could have an adverse effect on the parish school system’s bottom line included reductions in Minimum Foundation Program (MFP.) Boquet said the student count for the parish was down about 35 students from Oct. 1, 2021.
“Believe it or not, that translates to a pretty big number, more than anything, like hundreds of thousands,” Boquet said.
School Board member Dr. Jaqueline Johnson, who chairs the finance committee, asked where students were going when they leave the system. Answering, Child Welfare and Attendance Supervisor Troy Bell, said there was a report generated which gives details on the subject, but information was not available for the meeting.
School Board members should have a confirmed number by March, according to Boquet.
Boquet also told members her office was working on what she described as a “really big project,” that of changing accounting methods related to leases. She said changes were to have been implemented last year, but when COVID-19 struck the school system got a reprieve.
“What we started on, it’s all changed,” she said.
New accounting methods will affect both the central office and schools throughout the parish. The school system leases not only buses, but also equipment such as copy machines.
Boquet also reported her department was working on insurance quotes, which required detailed applications.
Those quotes were expected to be available in June.
Other payments coming due, Boquet said, were bond payments due in April. Boquet explained that in April interest only was paid. In October, interest and principal were paid. Bond payments were related to school improvements.
“The money is set aside, so we will be good on that,” Boquet said.
In another financial matter, School Board members will consider approval of the proposed budget for the Head Start program.
The matter will be on the agenda for the upcoming regular meeting of the School Board set to take place March 1 at 5 p.m.
The Head Start budget was tabled during last month’s regular meeting at the request of Head Start director Holly Sartin. Sartin stated at that time that some of the information needed for the budget was pending.
In the maintenance committee report, Gullatt noted that Fort Necessity School lost shingles on the gymnasium and Baskin School lost shingles on the cafeteria. The damage was related to recent storms which passed through the parish.
Gullatt also noted that personnel met with engineers to look at the roof at Gilbert related to issues with that structure.
In addition, he said the school district is looking at building a storage building at the main complex to house records.
