A Winnsboro overlay project is coming to an end as Town Council members agreed to advertise for bids on the final portion of streets.
Funding for the work comes from a 10-year sales tax for road work which was initially introduced by late Winnsboro Mayor Jack Hammons. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
The project called for overlaying roads east and west of La. Hwy 15 within Winnsboro’s corporate limits.
Mayor John Dumas called the resolution historic because it was “Hammon’s dream” while signaling the longtime project’s completion.
“This is part of Jack Hammons’ original plan in order to have these streets repaved, re-striped,” said Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas. “If you pass this particular resolution you will be fulfilling the lifelong dream of Jack Hammons. I want you to know you are making history here tonight by doing this. We are going to finish this with the help of God.”
Streets overlaid were Gwin, Harvey, North, Lane, Second, Third to Pine to Fifth, Third from La Hwy. 15 to Pine, Ursula, Milam and Elizabeth streets.
Also overlaid were Baldwin Drive from Eighth Street to Mays Street and Robinson and Martin drives.
“This is a continuation of the ongoing street improvement project,” said Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson Engineers of Alexandria. “There is one primary street that remains on the east side of La Hwy 15. Other than that we are wrapping up. Every street on the east side of Hwy 15 including a portion Havard has been addressed.”
Dumas said street improvements will continue in Winnsboro.
“Now, we will begin the restoration of all the streets as funds become available,” Dumas said.
Along with street rehabilitation, McGuffee said his company was looking into “traffic calmers” in certain areas of Winnsboro.
In past meetings, Town Council members agreed to investigate the use of speed bumps in some residential areas after residents brought up motorist were speeding on Franklin and Carter streets.
In February 2020, Town Council members passed a resolution giving officials authority to install “speed deterrents” in Winnsboro.
The devices are designed to help maintain a better traffic flow and control speeds within Winnsboro’s corporate limits, according to the resolution.
Devices considered in the February 2020 meeting were speed bubbles.
When traveling over speed bubbles, the slight ridges create a roaring noise and slight vibration causing the driver to slow down. Many times, speed bubbles are used before stop signs or on road shoulders.
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed six additional resolutions dealing with equipment surplus to grants.
In the first resolution, Town Council members approved Winnsboro Fire Department donating four ladders and 600 feet of hoses to Sicily Island Fire Department.
In the second resolution, Town Council members agreed to an annual financial pledge of $12,000 for an economic director.
Sam Sheppard is Franklin Parish economic director and Winnsboro, along with other governmental bodies and businesses, agree to pledge funds annually.
In the third resolution, Town Council members moved forward in a Recreational Trails grant application for the walking trail expansion’s first phase.
The expansion would come in three phases, according to Hunter White, member of the Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee heading up the project.
In the first phase, the trail would tie into downtown Winnsboro and travel to the gazebo, White said.
Second phase would go to Winnsboro’s corporate limits and third phase would end the trail at Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC).
Numerous people walk and bike to LDCC which is located approximately one mile outside of Winnsboro.
The trail would also give access to governmental buildings, the library and businesses located close by, White said.
Town Council members passed two resolutions to accept funds from a USDA grant and loan for water system improvement projects.
The loan comes with 1.75 percent interest and the grant is up to 42 percent of the funds for the project. The project calls for repainting of industrial park elevated tank and booster station upgrades.
In the final resolution, Town Council members agreed to accept $1.65 million from the American Rescue Act to start refurbishing the waste water treatment plant.
“This is just a trickle of what we need for that waste water treatment plant,” Dumas said. “We will need an additional $2.75 million.”
In other action, Town Council members introduced an ordinance prohibiting residents placing tree branches or stumps more than five feet long and 24 inches in diameter on the town’s right-of-ways.
“During the month of February, we allowed residents to put limbs beside the roads due to the ice storm damage,” Dumas said. “People are now putting trash and limbs in ditches and right-of-ways. These piles are restricting water in our ditches and extending out and blocking our roads. This ordinance will alleviate that problem.”
Town Council members will vote on the ordinance in their July meeting.
