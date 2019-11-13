The Trump Administration recently appointed Roy Holleman as the new State Director for USDA Rural Development in Louisiana. Holleman started his new role Oct. 28.
Holleman began his career in the banking industry then became a successful business owner. During his business career Holleman was an avid volunteer in his community which lead to his first non-profit role as president and CEO of a local economic development organization.
This would kick start a 25-year non-profit management career in economic development geared mainly toward rural communities.
As State Director, Holleman will use his leadership experience to oversee Rural Development programs in a customer-focused manner to restore prosperity in rural Louisiana.
“It is an honor to be selected by the President to fill the role of State Director of Rural Development in Louisiana. I look forward to working with the President, Secretary of Agriculture and the Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development to increase rural prosperity and economic development in Louisiana. I stand ready to work collaboratively with our stakeholders to assist our small towns and rural areas with enhancing economic development opportunities.”
Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, “The USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; home ownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
