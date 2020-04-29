Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution asking consent from the Louisiana State Bond Commission to borrow $3 million.
The action was taken April 22 in a special-called meeting held via phone in accordance to Gov. John Bel Edwards stay-at-home mandate first issued in March.
Commissioners passed a similar resolution in their March meeting but revisited their decision.
“This resolution is more specific, said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “We felt we needed to do this because of the program structure to access the loan.
In years past, FMC has asked ask for permission to borrow $1.5 million to only be used in case of emergency, and only funded that loan request once. But with the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic Kramer and commissioners bumped the total to $3 million to cover potential cash shortages caused by the pandemic.
If FMC decides to borrow money local banks would be used, Kramer said. FMC will still apply for any COVID-1 relief funds, which will hopefully cover any cash shortage caused by the pandemic, with this loan approval as a backup plan if relief money is not adequate.
Money from the possible loan will go towards paying FMC’s operations and expenses as a result from the COVID-19 pandemic for the “continuity of essential functions, according to the resolution. Additionally, a possible loan would give FMC working capital and operations, including payroll expenses, and money will be used to pay costs of issuance of related financing, according to the resolution.
Meanwhile, Commissioners will meet this Thursday to discuss FMC’s procedures in regards to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revised medical and surgical order.
The revised order went into effect April 27 and gave hospitals specific guidelines for medical and surgical procedures. The previous order allowed surgeries only for emergency medical conditions.
Under the new order, procedures will be performed in order to treat an emergency medical condition; to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease; and for “time sensitive conditions.
“We want to get going as soon as possible, but we won’t start surgeries this week, Kramer said. “We will be looking out for the safety of our patients and staff.
Additionally, the order states dental visits, procedures and surgeries will only be performed in order to treat an emergency medical condition; to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease; and for “time sensitive dental conditions.
Healthcare services other than medical and surgical procedures should continue to happen via tele health when medically appropriate, according to the revised order, but Kramer re-iterated that patients can be seen in person if that is their preference. “We cannot allow people who are in need of treatment to feel like their only option is to stay at home and get worse,” Kramer said. “There are still plenty of people who are not getting COVID-19 but are in need of medical treatment, and it’s our mission to provide that.”
