Numerous area hospitals will receive supplemental funding from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling nearly $500,000 for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, said Congressman Ralph Abraham.
Franklin Medical Center was not on the list to receive funding. Matthew Goulding, communications director for Abraham said their office will “follow up to see if (FMC) will be in a future outlay” in a response via email.
Those that did make the list were: Richland Parish: $55,579; Morehouse Community Health Medical Centers, Inc.: $58,206; Primary Health Services Center: $65,355; and Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. $60,446.
Also receiving funding were: Catahoula Parish Hospital District # 2: $62,565; Tensas Community Health Center: $53,119; Southwest Louisiana Primary Care Center, Inc. $58,129; and Winn Community Health Center: $62,276.
"I deeply appreciate the Trump administration recognizing the need for additional support here in northeast Louisiana where a growing number of coronavirus infections is being reported on a daily basis," Abraham said. "As a physician who has been on the front lines treating patients since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana, I am confident in the strength and resiliency of our communities to emerge from this challenging situation stronger than ever."
