Through the lens of a camera Monica Huff has covered many accomplishments and tragedies in Franklin Parish.
On June 21, Huff will celebrate 50 years at The Franklin Sun, working many of those years as a photographer, page designer and advertising representative. Louisiana Press Association will recognize her efforts with a plaque commemorating her time spent at the paper doing what she loves.
Lesley Hanna Capdepon, general manager for Hanna Publications, said Huff wears many hats for The Sun.
"Monica is like the utility player on a baseball team, she can do it all and loves whatever she's doing," Capdepon said. "By far, photography is her true love, and it shows in her award-winning photographs."
Capdepon added, “In a community newspaper you learn to do it all, Monica did that and more with a smile on her face.”
Sam Hanna Jr. said Huff was irreplaceable.
“It will be impossible to replace Monica Huff at The Franklin Sun,” Hanna said. “She has been a mainstay at the paper since I was three years old.”
In June 1971, Huff just completed a broadcast announcing class at Northeast Louisiana Vocational School when Ray Scott, former Franklin Sun advertising salesman, asked her about her typing ability.
“Yes sir, I passed typing in school.” Huff told Scott. “The third week he told me to come over to The Sun for a job interview. He didn’t ask me if I wanted a job.”
On June 21, 1971, Huff built her first advertisement with Justowriters, wax machines and Compugraphic 7200 headliners after working a short time at a local restaurant.
“Heaven-help me, X-Acto knives,” Huff said. “I used to have nightmares about cutting myself with those X-Acto knives.”
Huff began her career as a photographer in 1979, filling in for Warren Gossett who went on vacation.
“Someone had to learn the darkroom,” Huff said. “I found out I loved photography. I got a camera for Christmas, and I’ve been shooting ever since.”
The camera has opened many doors for Huff, who grew up near Turkey Creek, a rural community located in south Franklin Parish. From the humid nights on football sidelines to Nashville’s bright streets, Huff has been there with her camera.
“Oh, the people I have met and the friends I have made during my 43 years as the Sun’s photographer,” Huff exclaimed.
Through the years her favorite subject by far is sports, according to Huff.
“John Henry from Wisner was no doubt the best athlete to come out of Franklin Parish in all sports,” she said. “One night at Wisner I drove up, got out of my car, walked to the side of the field just as Henry grabbed the football on a kickoff and carried it 99 yards for a touchdown. After a basketball game he would ask me ‘Ms. Monica what you gonna cook for supper?’ to which she would replied: ‘No, John, you cannot come home with me!’”
Sometimes photojournalist are placed in dangerous events - a situation Huff is all too aware of.
“One of my writers and I went north of Winnsboro looking for Central School one day,” Huff remembered. “We realized there were two guys following us, and we were way out in the country. We tried to lose them by driving up to someone’s house and pretending we were going there. The guys kept going. We high-tailed it back to town and never did find any signs of the school.”
Huff has also covered many concerts through the years including Hank Williams Jr., Alabama and Diamond Rio. In her travels, she has met stars like Randy Owen, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sammy Kershaw.
But through it all her most cherished memories were the families she has had the privileged of “shooting.”
“There are several families in our parish that I have taken photos of for several generations,” Huff said. “Lots of families I took four generations of, but one I know is now up to five generations - Asa, Earnest, Trey, Shelby and Kanley…the Kiper family.”
Through the years, the “newspaper business” has been second nature to the veteran.
“Ink really does get in your blood,” Huff said. “I still enjoy designing pages, But needless to say - photography has been a big part my life.”
Her co-workers over the years speak highly of Huff, saying she is dedicated, talented and willing to take on any position.
Rod Elrod, former Sun editor and Franklin Parish Tax Assessor, called Huff a constant for The Sun and talents.
“Two things have remained constant at The Franklin Sun over the last 50 years—the ownership of the Hanna family and the status of Monica Huff as the Most Valuable Employee,” Elrod said. “I worked 20 years side-by-side with Monica. She is talented, dedicated and willing to work, and she can do it all. She can take pictures, build pages and sell ads. If I were starting a newspaper today, I would start with Monica Huff.”
Leslie Young, another former Sun editor, seconded Elrod’s statement, saying no one has been to more ballgames and community events than “Moni.”
“Monica Huff has been an absolute constant of community life in Franklin Parish for the past 50 years,” Young said. “I doubt anyone has been to more ballparks, gyms or logged more miles on sidelines than Moni, faithfully recording thousands of young people in action. She’s also been present at moments of celebration and unspeakable tragedy over the years, not flinching, despite having one of the most tender hearts of anyone I’ve ever worked with. She knew the job was important - to faithfully record and report on events great and small. I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Moni for 25 of her 50 Years and can’t think of anyone more deserving of recognition.”
At this past year’s Christmas parade a young lady came up to her, and according to Huff said, “‘Ms. Monica I love your pictures in the paper. When I look at them I feel like I am there.’ I suppose she did not realize that was the best compliment she could ever give a photo journalist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.