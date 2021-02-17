A wintry mix of snow and ice covered Franklin Parish late Sunday night and early Monday morning causing schools, governmental agencies and business closures.
Some areas in the parish recorded as much as two to four inches of snow and ice during the winter storm. Frigid temperatures forecasted for the remainder of the week call for the snow and ice to remain, and road conditions to deteriorate.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said overall, people have stayed off roads with conditions being “the worst I’ve ever seen” and recommends no traveling unless absolutely necessary,
“Yesterday, we received several calls, but people realized fairly quickly what they were dealing with,” Cobb said. “Today, (Tuesday) we haven’t received a lot of calls. Most people are staying off the roads.”
Cobb warns the cold temperatures and road conditions will continue and for people to stay home.
“I want to encourage limited travel if at all possible,” Cobb said. “If you have to get out, drive slowly and carefully.”
Cobb also reminds residents to check on the elderly of the community and animals.
“This is a parish-wide event,” Cobb said. “The primary roads and secondary roads are effected.”
Louisiana State Police have worked several wrecks on I-20 but no roads in Franklin Parish, said Michael Reichardt, with Louisiana State Police Troop F.
“We haven’t had a lot of crashes, but we have had some vehicles sliding into ditches,” Reichardt said. “There has been no fatalities.”
Two state police cruisers were damaged when sideswiped and rear ended in separate collisions, Reichardt said.
“The accidents happened in Richland and Ouachita parishes,” Reichardt said. The troopers were not harmed.
Northeast Louisiana Power Company officials Tuesday morning reported sparse outages with power being restored in a short time.
Entergy reported no outages in Franklin Parish, but 75,312 customers were without of power in southern Louisiana and southeastern Texas as of Tuesday morning.
Additionally, Franklin Parish public schools were closed Monday through Wednesday due to road conditions.
Students were given paper packets Friday and were able to work and check in with the teachers through Google classroom.
Franklin Academy and Family Community Christian schools were also closed Monday and Tuesday.
Local and state governmental offices were closed Monday and Tuesday.
Winnsboro’s monthly Town Council meeting, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed until a later date.
On the agenda is the introduction of Samantha Sheppard, newly appointed economic development coordinator for Franklin Parish.
