Hurricane Ida spared Franklin Parish much of its fury but pummeled south Louisiana Sunday night and Monday.
Locally, few lost power while only a few fallen limbs littered yards. Many rain gauges across the parish recorded less than an inch of rain.
Franklin Parish farmers worked through the weekend harvesting corn and soybeans in preparation of torrential rain and damaging winds that never came.
Carol L. Pinnell-Alison, LSU AgCenter extension agent, acknowledged local farmers dodged a bullet.
“I think we are in pretty good shape,” Pinnell-Alison said. “We had minimum impact with corn and soybeans from Hurricane Ida.”
Pinnell-Alison said the storm’s eastern trajectory buffered Franklin Parish from its worst impacts.
“We might have had a little wind damage to the corn but not much,” she said.
According to Pinnell-Alison, 80 percent of local corn crop has been harvested with soybean harvest just beginning.
“The soybean harvesting has started but moisture content has still been a problem,” she said.
Over the next several days, weather forecasters are predicting sunny days that will help dry the remaining corn and soybean crop.
Called one of the strongest storms ever to strike the U.S. mainland, Hurricane Ida made landfall approximately noon Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.
The storm slowly pushed its way north, dumping water and overwhelming drainage systems and threatening levee capacity. At Lafitte, storm surge pummeled a levee “overtopping” the levee and flooding areas, causing a mandatory evacuation order.
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards late Sunday, freeing up federal assistance for residents in at least 25 parishes that Edwards predicted would see long-term residential displacement.
In a Monday morning press conference, Edwards said Louisiana was still in “life-saving mode” and expects the “confirmed death total to go up considerably.”
Edwards also informed Biden approximately two million Louisiana customers were without power.
“Of course, we are trying to prioritize restoration so that our hospitals come back up first,” Edwards said. “Generators typically fail after some period of time. We want to get them back up first, and, in the meantime, we already have the corps of engineers on the ground identifying additional generators that we can bring to these hospital locations so that should we have a failure before power is restored, we will be able to switch them over. They are working extremely hard on that.”
There was one confirmed death after a tree fell on an Ascension Parish man.
Even through Franklin Parish was spared much if Ida’s rain, the storm dumped well more than 10 inches in certain areas.
Preliminary measurements showed Slidell collected at least 15.7 inches of rain, while New Orleans received nearly 14 inches. Other parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida got five to 11 inches.
Louisiana National Guard said it activated 4,900 Guard personnel and lined up 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters. Local and state agencies were adding hundreds of more.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb dispatched units with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force to St. James Parish in the recovery effort.
“Be in prayer for our deputies,” Cobb said. “We are thankful to be able to send deputies as we were spared from the impact of the storm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.