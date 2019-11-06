As of Tuesday morning, a total of 1,266 voters had cast their early ballots for the Nov. 16 general election.
Registrar of Voters Geneva Cupp called the turnout “outstanding.”
“This was more than what I was expecting,” Cupp said. “We are seeing some great participation.”
Of the 1,266 voters, 673 were Republicans, 427 were Democrats and 166 were listed as other, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.
Female voters outnumbered male voters, 667 to 599. Of the total who voted to date, 1,041 were white, 221 were black and four were listed as other, according to Secretary of State numbers.
Statewide, 164,080 Louisianians have cast their votes so far. Democrats outpace the Republicans 74,948 to 64,866 and 24,266 votes went to those registered as “other.”
Early voting will close for the Louisiana general election Nov. 9. The Registrar of Voters Office, located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, will be open each day from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the early voting period.
Election day for the general election is Nov. 16. Polls open 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m.
Locally, Franklin Parish voters are deciding on their next clerk of court and District 2, 5 and 7 Police Jurors. Additionally, District 20 House representative, governor and secretary of state are on the ballot.
Anita Gallagher-Wygal faces Matthew Hollis in a runoff for the clerk of court’s position.
In the primary election, Gallagher-Wygal received 49 percent or 3,468 votes to Hollis’ 29 percent or 2,023 votes.
The two candidates are vying for current Clerk of Court Ann Johnson’s position. Johnson opted not to run for re-election.
David L. DeBlieux is going against Ronnie Cassels in a runoff for Police Jury District 2. Coming out of the primary election, DeBlieux was the leader receiving 405 votes to Cassels’ 251 votes. DeBlieux took 38 percent of the votes.
Police Juror Leroy Scott and Keiona Wesby are in a runoff for the Police Jury District 5 seat. Wesby received the most votes in the primary election with 307 to Scott’s 252. Wesby took in 37 percent of the votes in the primary election.
In the District 7 race, Police Juror Joe Lewis and Leodis Norman face-off in the Nov. 16 election.
Lewis amassed 371 votes to Norman’s 267 to force a run off. Lewis received 48 percent of the votes.
In district races, Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia faces Kevin Bates of Winnsboro in a Nov. 16 runoff in the District 20 House race.
Riser finished with 47 percent, or 7,720 votes in the primary election. Bates had 37 percent, or 6,095 votes.
Riser is currently completing his third term as senator for Louisiana’s 32nd district. State law prohibits serving more than three four-year terms.
House District 20 covers Franklin, Caldwell, Catahoula and Tensas parishes. The position is currently held by Rep. Steve Pylant of Winnsboro who opted not to seek re-election.
House members serve four-year terms with term limits, limiting representatives to three terms.
Statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards faces Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in the general election Nov. 16. Edwards took in 47 percent of votes to Rispone’s 27 percent in the primary.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is going against Gwen Collins-Greenup in a runoff. Ardoin locked up 41 percent while Collins-Greenup garnered 34 percent.
