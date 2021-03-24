Workers are less than half way finished with inspecting Franklin Parish paved roads for ice damage, said Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
McManus gave the update at a special-called Friday evening meeting of the Police Jury.
“We have worked two weeks,” McManus said. “We are about 2/5 complete. They are doing a real detailed job, so we can turn it into FEMA to get some money. There is a lot of damage out there.”
Workers are going district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it is marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates are recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, is turned into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
Workers started March 8 with their assessment. McManus advised Police Jury members the assessment could take some time.
“Three, four or five days a district is going to take a pretty good while,” McManus said in the Police Jury’s regular meeting March 11.
Road work amount could be more than Police Jury crews can handle, McManus said. Police Jury members may have to consider contracting the work out.
“We’re trying to get on it as quickly as we can,” McManus said. “The more traffic that is on (the road), the more you can’t tell where that freeze damage is.”
Meanwhile, Police Jury members accepted a 36-month $2,873 lease for an excavator from Louisiana CAT of Monroe. Louisiana CAT was the lowest bidder.
Police Jury members agreed to a 36-month $2,162 lease for a lowboy truck from Scott Truck LLC of Monroe. Scott Truck was the only bidder.
Police Jury members accepted a 36-month $1,200 lease for a broom also from Scott Truck LLC of Monroe. Brooms are used for sweepers to remove debris off road surfaces.
Additionally, Police Jury members accepted a monthly lease bid of $3,876 for a roller from Doggett of Monroe. Doggett was the low bidder.
