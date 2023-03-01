Local farmers are getting a jump start on the 2023 corn planting. Tractors with planters attached are traveling down rows, planting this year’s corn crop which is anticipated to be large.
“This year I believe we are going to go back to predominately corn,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU Extension agent. “Soybean acres are going to drop drastically, and cotton is going to be down. We are going to have a huge amount of corn planted this year.”
In the previous year, 70,000 acres in Franklin Parish were planted in corn. But, 83,500 acres were planted in soybeans, overtaking corn as the major crop in Franklin Parish. Although, August rains severely damaged last year’s crop causing farmers to be hesitant planting beans in 2023.
“Lot of folks didn’t have a very good year with soybeans last year,” said Pinnell-Alison. “We seem to have been the epicenter with the August rain, yield and damage problems. Even though soybean prices may look a little better than corn, they are going back to corn.”
According to David Moseley, LSU AgCenter soybean expert, last year’s beans had approximately 40 to 50 percent damage to it due to the extreme amount of rain.
Statewide, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans last year, making it Louisiana’s largest row crop, according to Moseley.
Which leaves to reason, why have farmers started planting early?
Pinnell-Alison assumed farmers remain concerned with the rain.
“We recommend up here starting around March 10,” said Pinnell-Alison. “We always have a few people who plant in February or early March, but they are going full blast. I guess they are just worried if it starts raining they won’t get back in the fields.”
Franklin Parish has been relatively dry for a couple weeks. The rain locals did receive has been dried up with sunny skies and windy conditions.
“I think everybody in general is starting, and they are bouncing around trying to find dry spots,” she said. “If the rain holds off, we are going to have a lot of corn planted. They have jumped in there. I was a little surprised because it is a little early.”
