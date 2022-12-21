I remember one particular Christmas when I woke up with a sense of dread. You see, I really believed that I deserved both a stocking full of switches and a lump of coal. I thought I was a bad kid, and was going to receive nothing but punishment on Christmas morning.
So I dutifully got up Christmas morning, and walked reluctantly to the living room while staring at the floor as I went. Much to my surprise and relief there was my Dad on the floor playing with my electric train!
I thought, “maybe I’m not so bad after all!”
Little did I realize at the moment that the information was not about how good or bad I was. But how loving, generous, and kind God is. The gifts I received Christmas morning were not because I was good or bad. No, I received them because I was loved.
So here we are once again, getting ready to celebrate the birthday of the savior. We celebrate God taking on human flesh in a baby! God being born, just like anyone of us. And stop and think about it, that the moment that God unites himself with human flesh at that precise moment reconciliation between God and man begins.
You see, it did not all happen on the Cross. It began in the manger. And what is a manger? It is a feeding trough for animals. God offers himself to us as food on Christmas day.
Romans5:15, reads, “But the gift is not like the offense.”
Thank goodness it is not like the offense. For if it were, we would never be forgiven, because we would never be worthy. But something wonderful has happened, in Jesus Christ we got better than what we deserve.
We became just, Romans 5:19.
Eventually on Christmas day as we run into people they will ask you, “what did you get?”
Look them straight in the eye and say, “Jesus was born in my heart once again!”
