Julia Jackson received her Louisiana Master Municipal Clerk certification which is the highest level a person can obtain from the Louisiana Municipal Clerk Association (LMCA).
Jackson, Winnsboro’s town clerk, received the confirmation on April 14 at the LMCA conference. Town clerks provide clerical, record and financial keepings and administrative functions. Many call the clerk “second in command” behind the mayor in town business.
“The town clerk is the gateway to the city,” Jackson said. “Everything comes in and comes out through the clerk. You have to keep that focus.”
Becoming a certified clerk, which took three years, was the first step in a long, multi-step process. Jackson then interned in LMCA’s academy, completing all four levels. In order to complete each level she had to attend all conferences and classes while gaining 50 points.
“The classes cover different types of city business such as infrastructure, grant writing, municipal laws and Lawson act,” Jackson recalled.
She is a member of a rare fraternity with the Master’s certification. Currently, there are very few Northeast Louisiana town clerks with the certification, a fact that Jackson hopes will benefit Winnsboro.
“It is great to have a master’s level clerk for the city because we haven’t had one for awhile,” Jackson said.
The last clerk to hold a master’s level certification in Winnsboro was Bill Mulkey who retired in 2002.
Along with the certification, Jackson is on the LMCA’s executive board and sits on five LMCA committees.
When the Army veteran was asked what motivated her to acquire a master’s level certification, she said, “It proved that I could do the work. I was able and capable that I could.
Additionally, she wanted to “give back to the community of Winnsboro. I love home. I love Winnsboro.”
Jackson, who started working for Winnsboro in 2018, has seen hard financial times in the town. She worked in former Mayor John Dumas’ administration when the town had inherited multiple financial irregularities which included missing funds dating back to the past administration of former Mayor Jackie Johnson. Jackson called her job as clerk “challenging.”
“It was a challenge, and I love a challenge more than anything,” she said.
As a town clerk, Jackson recommends avoiding politics by being “flexible” and to practice honesty.
“Avoid politics,” Jackson said. “As a clerk you are the city’s clerk. I actually have six bosses. I report to the mayor and the (Town) Council. You have to be very flexible, but you have to stay out of politics and focus on doing your job. Your loyalty is with the job. Always be honest and stay on top of it.”
Jackson continued, “You are not here to please the mayor or the (Town) Council, but you are here to do what’s right. You’re here to ensure the town’s financials stick to the middle of the road and be stable. You can’t do that trying to do everything the mayor says or the (Town) Council says. Sometimes they just don’t know, and it is your job to tell them. It is not always good and it is sometimes hard, but you have to tell them.”
When questioned about new aspirations, Jackson, who is a goal-oriented individual, smiled and said, “I’m weighing my options. I’m considering them now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.