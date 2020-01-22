Kevin Carroll, of Winnsboro, is unopposed for the District Eight Justice of the Peace as qualifying ended Jan. 10 for the April 4 election.
District Five Justice of the Peace remains open with no one qualifying for the position.
Justice of the Peace serve six-year terms as the judicial authority of a district, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. They have jurisdiction in civil matters when the amount in dispute does not exceed $5,000 and can perform marriage ceremonies.
They do not have jurisdiction when a title to real estate is involved, when state of any political subdivision is a defendant, in successions or probate matters.
Once elected, a justice of the peace must attend annual training courses conducted by the Attorney General’s office and submit an annual finance report to the Legislative Auditor.
Qualifying last week as presidential nominees, party representatives and various committee members for the April 4 election were:
Presidential Nominee Democratic Party
Michael Bennet, Lakewood, CO
Joseph R. Biden, Philadelphia, PA
Michael R. Bloomberg, New York
Cory Booker, Newark, NJ
Steve Burke, Heuvelton, NY
“Pete” Buttigieg, South Bend, IN
John K. Delaney, Bethesda, MD
Tulsi Gabbard, Kapolei, HI
Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN
Deval Patrick, Boston, MA
Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, Burlington, VT
“Tom” Steyer, San Francisco
Elizabeth Warren, Boston, MA
“Robby” Wells, Waynesboro, GA
Andrew Yang, Midtown Station New York, NY
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “A”
Sondra Cooley-Redmon, Jonesville
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “B”
Aston DePaul Stubbs, Winnsboro
DPEC Member(s) at Large - five to be elected
Keneshia Boley, Winnsboro
Dorothy Brown, Winnsboro
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
“Debi” Elrod, Winnsboro
Benjamin Shields, Winnsboro
DEPC Member District Five
Michael D. Boley, Winnsboro
DPEC Member District Seven
Clark White Jr., Winnsboro
Presidential Nominee Republican Party
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, San Diego, CA
“Bob” Ely, Vernon Hills, IL
Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, CA
Donald J. Trump, Arlington, VA
Bill Weld, Boston, MA
RPEC Members at Large
Henry G. Herford Jr., Delhi
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office:
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is March 14.
Early voting is March 21-28 (except Sunday, March 22) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m..
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is March 31 by 4:30 p.m You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and oversees voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is April 3 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and oversees voters).
