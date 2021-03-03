Franklin Parish High School juniors and seniors will start to school full time March 9 with freshman and sophomores possibly following suit after spring break.
High school students have been going a split schedule since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The split schedule consisted of one group going Tuesday and Thursday while another group going Wednesday and Friday.
The action was taken after COVID-19 numbers decreased in Franklin Parish and vaccinations continue to be administered. School Board members discussed the measures during their Monday night meeting.
“This gives us about 10 weeks of them being full time for the rest of the school year,” said Superintendent John Gullatt. “The reason I am thinking that time frame is getting ready for the following school year.”
FPHS has 129 students in the 2021 senior class.
In their April meeting, School Board members will discuss going to nine-week instead of a six-week grading period and a four day a week instead of a five day a week.
Neighboring school systems, Catahoula and Caldwell, are currently on a four-day school week.
“We need to hear back from the public about this,” said School Board member Danny Davis.
Caldwell Parish school system has been doing a four-day week for 13 years.
In other business, Crowville School’s gym received cold weather damage when an overhead waterline burst resulting in sheetrock damage in a bathroom, Gullatt said.
One water pipe froze and an awning collapsed at FPHS. Gym heaters in Baskin and Gilbert schools went out but no damage resulted.
“Everything has been repaired,” Gullatt said.
Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination will be available for Franklin Parish public school employees this week.
In trials, J&J vaccination was shown to be 66 percent effective at preventing coronavirus infections altogether, and 85 percent effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases. The vaccination is a single shot.
People under the age of 60 were well protected from serious infections: Only 58 out of more than 8,200 who were fully vaccinated got moderate to severe illness after their shot had time to take effect. In the similarly sized control group, 180 got moderate to severe COVID-19 infections.
Meanwhile, School Board members approved Franklin Parish Head Start’s grant renewal application for 2021-22. If federally approved, the grant will be worth $1.13 million.
Head Start services all of Franklin Parish and is located at Winnsboro Elementary. Twenty-four full time employees provide services to 136 children.
Kindergarten readiness remains a major goal for Franklin Parish Head Start while professional development is a secondary goal, according to Holly Sartin, program director.
“The desire of Franklin Parish Head Start is that each child will leave the program with the basic foundation of educational skills and social behaviors to succeed in kindergarten and beyond,” Sartin said. “Another goal of our program is that each parent will leave the program with the skills necessary to be advocates for their child at each stage of the educational journey.”
