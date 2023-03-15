Bury your own livestock.
This was the recommendation given by Franklin Parish Police Jury Public Works Committee Monday morning.
Police Jury officials have been doing research on the subject since February on possible requirements for assistance to bury bovine. The Police Jury does bury livestock but Louisiana Legislative Auditors require governmental organizations to document “a person who really needs assistance,” said Sam Wiggins, secretary/treasurer. “We have to prove that we are not just doing it as a donation of public funds to an individual.”
The group gave the recommendation after jury employee’s research found many Louisiana parish governments did not offer livestock burying services. A few Police Jurys that did had stipulations describing regulations that residents had to meet.
“You have to meet certain criteria to make this legal,” Wiggins said. “The Police Jury has to set the criteria that complies. You need to tell us what documentation is required for the Legislative Auditor that proves they meet the criteria.”
According to Wiggins, when auditors started requiring documentation most state Police Juries terminated burying livestock.
“You make these rules and it is not up to me or you to pick who gets his cattle buried,” said Police Jury member Howie Robinson, speaking to the group. “It is up to (Parish Superintendent Steven Smith) to read the rule and follow it. That it is fair.”
Last month, Police Jury employees had seven livestock burial requests in a day, which is an abnormally high amount, according to Steven Smith, parish superintendent.
An ordinance prohibiting the burying of livestock will be introduced at the Police Jury’s Thursday meeting and a public hearing will be held at their April 13 meeting.
Additionally, public works committee members recommended researching and obtaining additional details on an incident involving North Franklin Waterworks, Womack Construction and Police Jury employees.
Last year, Womack impacted a North Franklin Waterworks waterline after calling multiple times to request a line location. After the impact, North Franklin called the Police Jury for assistance. The Police Jury sent a backhoe to the location.
According to Wiggins, North Franklin Waterworks or Womack did not obtain necessary permits for the work.
North Franklin made the actual repair but there has been a “slow leak ever since,” Smith said.
In a meeting with all three parties, it was discussed North Franklin would provide the parts, Police Jury would provide the backhoe and Womack’s crew would make the repairs. But representatives from Womack were concerned about safety because the ground has been saturated from the leak.
After the Police Jury receives more details of the incident, committee members recommended their legal council send a letter to the appropriate people of Womack and North Franklin Waterworks.
Meanwhile, it was not feasible to place parish-wide dumpsters due to the lack of sales tax funds, according to Finance Committee members.
