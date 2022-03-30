Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the morning - storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 78F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
The Franklin Parish Police Jury adopted a resolution March 17 to allow Franklin Parish Hospital District No.1, which operates as Franklin Medical Center, to borrow up to $1.5 million, if needed, to pay expenses.
The resolution was on the agenda for the Police Jury’s regular meeting. The hospital district is a subordinate entity of the Police Jury, the parish’s governing body. The resolution is the first step in the process which allows the hospital district to request permission through the Louisiana State Bond Commission to issue certificates of indebtedness.
Blake Kramer, who serves as FMC’s director, said the request for permission to borrow funds was made in anticipation of revenue, particularly revenue through the Medicare program, which has been delayed in the past.
Kramer said the hospital district did not have to borrow funds during the past two years because of federal funds made available under programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billy Page, FMC’s Chief Financial Officer, explained in 2016 a new computer system was being implemented and during the transition there was a delay in payments from Medicare.
“We went several months without collecting (payments),” Page said.
Page said FMC borrowed funds during that time and added the loan was repaid within a year. He said the hospital has not had to borrow funds since that time.
Kramer said while the issue with the delayed payments was later resolved, the situation put the hospital in a financial bind. He said the current request for permission to borrow up to $1.5 million was made so money could become available, if necessary, in the event the same situation occurs.
Both Kramer and Page said because of the financial strain which could be imposed when FMC does not receive revenue on time, it has become a routine practice to request permission in advance to obtain loans.
“We’ll be able to take care of it and can go straight to the lender,” Kramer said.
The next step in the process will be a hearing by the Bond Commission to determine the merits of the request and if approved, grant permission for the hospital district to borrow funds.
