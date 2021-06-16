In a 6-1 vote, Franklin Parish Police Jury members voted to regularly maintain Judy Guillot Road, an action some say was not necessary being that it was a public avenue.
Police Jury member Ricky Campbell voted against the upkeep of the public road, stating it “hadn’t been graded in a longtime.”
“The arguments are null and void because this is a public highway and should be maintained,” said James Harris, Police Jury president.
According to Louisiana government structure, Police Jury members exercise over 50 different functions and powers including road maintenance and do not have to vote on road maintenance.
To make a road public and qualify for maintenance, Police Jury members hold a public hearing and vote for or against putting the road into the parish system. If the road is voted in, the Police Jury is bound by state statutes for road upkeep.
The Police Jury is governed by state legislation and policed by Legislative auditors. All parish ad valorem taxes are used for maintenance and drainage of roads.
Kermit Burnside spoke on Pamela Chiasson’s behalf about Judy Guillot Road’s condition. Chiasson has a crawfish farm located by the road where Burnside works.
“This is a declared public road which means it is a public right away and gravel is on the surface which has been paid for by taxpayers,” said Burnside. “It is easier to go down the road and use the turnaround which is behind the Guillot home. The Police Jury should upkeep this road.”
Additionally, Burnside said obstacles have been put on the road that impede traffic.
“If it is a public road, it is the duty of this group to maintain it,” Burnside said. “People have put obstacles in various places on the road. One day people are going to hit them, and we all know who is going to be liable.”
The obstacles were close to Guillot’s home, according to Burnside. Obstacles included a trailer and an ATV.
Harris said “all blocking of the road needs to stop.”
Police Jury members voted to maintain the entire road including a loop behind Guillot’s home.
The north Franklin Parish road has been a focal point of past controversy. In November, Police Jury members tabled a measure to remove 500 feet of Judy Guillot Road from the road system after residents pled their case and squabbled with each other for nearly 30 minutes.
The portion in question was a gravel road going to Guillot’s home and the loop. In the November meeting, residents said the gravel roadwas kept up by the Police Jury for 10 years.
Leading the charge to keep the road public was Chiasson who along with her husband, opened the crawfish retail business. Chiasson said crawfish customers used the loop.
Living on Judy Guillot Road are also two school bus drivers.
“(The loop) is a way for them to turn the busses around,” Chiasson said in the November meeting. “This is the only turn around on the entire road which is about 2,000 feet (total).”
Chiasson went on to accuse Campbell in the November meeting of having conflicting interest in the matter due to Guillot being Campbell’s ex-wife and his family members farming land in close proximity to the road.
Campbell said, he had no conflict of interest in the matter.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members rescinded a decision to allow an event after discovering it possibly violated park regulations.
“Sunday Fun Day,” scheduled for June 13, was originally cast as an event aimed toward children, but Police Jury members discovered a flyer describing a much different event. The flyer told of a live DJ, car show and a “twerking” contest.
A $10 admission fee was being charged to enter the event.
Police Jury member Leodis Norman was alarmed by the information.
“We thought this was a kid day,” Norman said. “We got this flyer and saw it was totally different. We were being misled.”
Event organizers acknowledged they posted the flyer to social media after the event was approved.
“Before I posted the flyer, I called (the Police Jury office) and gave them the information,” said Delvin Davis, event organizer. “It was my understanding that this was approved.”
Police Jury members asked organizers for a more detailed plan of future events.
“You have to make it clear on your events,” Norman said.
According to Sunday Fun Day agenda, gates would open at 2 p.m., live performance and dance contest would begin at 7 p.m. with the event ending 9:30 p.m.
According to a parish ordinance, parish parks are open from dawn to dusk, no firearms are allowed, participants should not use any boisterous, threatening or indecent language, no vehicles or ATV’s are allowed on grass and no dogs.
No organized gatherings of more than 200 people and no amplified music are allowed under the ordinance.
“This is not what we voted on,” Norman said. “We didn’t know about the contest or the live performance. That was not part of the information when we voted on it back in March.”
