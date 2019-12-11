Four Franklin Parish drainage project applications will be submitted to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative in hopes for funding, said Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants at the Police Jury’s agenda meeting Dec. 4.
Turkey Creek Dam, Ash Slough, Deer Creek and Turkey Creek projects are being eyed by McManus and Police Jury members for possible funding through the Watershed Initiative.
Four separate pre-applications must be turned in by Dec. 20 to Watershed Initiative officials for a possible invitation to fill out a full application.
“If we send in four or five maybe they will pick one out of that and allow a full application,” McManus said. “We just don’t know.”
The Louisiana Watershed Initiative was formed with hopes of alleviating future problems which occurred during the 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Community Block Grant money totaling $1.2 billion has been committed. Much of the money will go in areas around Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Ouachita parish.
In the initiative, Louisiana is divided into eight watershed regions, and initial work has focused on meeting with individual regions and introducing watershed concepts.
If funded, Turkey Creek would be a major drainage help for Franklin Parish.
The proposed Turkey Creek project target area is 14,820 linear feet, beginning one mile south of Green Light Road to Ash Slough. This area must flow properly to facilitate the drainage of Boggy Bayou and Ash Slough.
Improvements to Turkey Creek call for excavation of the channel for reshaping and regrading with drift and trees being removed. Silt bars and soil eroded into the channel will also be removed.
All work will only be performed from one side to minimize construction disturbance, according to McManus. At this time, the side of the channel in which the work will be performed is unknown.
Additionally, a permanent access berm will be maintained.
Like Turkey Creek, Ash Slough and Deer Creek projects call for debris removal for better drainage.
However, Turkey Creek Dam project is for rehabilitation purposes of the dilapidated structure.
Conditions have worsened at the south Franklin Parish levee to the point where large, gaping chunks of dirt have eroded into the water. Erosion has become so bad in parts all-terrain vehicles cannot travel on the levee.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the Franklin Parish Police Jury $184,000 to reduce future flooding in regards to the levee, but estimated project costs total some $3 million. The Turkey Creek levee project also calls for installing relief pipes.
The Turkey Creek levee was constructed in the late 1950s for the purpose of forming Turkey Creek Lake. If the levee breaks water will be drained from the lake and dispersed in the Black and Tensas rivers.
On another front, $14,000 was spent in the cleanup of waste from Abe Lincoln - Horace White sewer station after a pump went out the last weekend of November.
Cause of the malfunctioning pump was a $200 electrical switch.
Majority of the costs stemmed from trucking the waste and renting a pump for $1,000 a day.
“My understanding is we knew the pump messed up on Tuesday,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary-treasurer. “A less than $200 part could have been ordered and put on and this wouldn’t have happened.”
Police Juror James Harris recommended to subcontract the managing of the sewer station.
“(A subcontractor) would know (about the station) and know the wiring,” Harris said. “One man would know everything. He would cover the salary and the overtime of what we are paying now. I think in the long haul we would save money.”
