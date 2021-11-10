Talks about balancing the upcoming budget dominated Franklin Parish Police Jury committee meetings Monday.
Public works, purchasing and finance committee members reviewed “tight” figures in next year’s budget caused by rising fuel, product and equipment costs.
“In my opinion, this is the year we should be tight with our spending and see how the economy goes,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary/treasurer, who prepared the budget.
To prepare budget numbers, Wiggins researched past economic factors and acknowledged 2020 numbers were skewed by government stimulus money.
Complicating balancing the budget was a projected deficit of approximately $83,000 in the garbage collection fund, and the upcoming Saturday election where voters will decided on two Police Jury millage renewals.
During budget talks, Police Jury members Keiona Wesby and Leodis Norman lobbied for increase spending on area parks. Initially, Wesby asked for an additional $4,000 to be spent on each park but later agreed on an increase of $2,000 for each park.
Nolan Norman, Ester Credit and Ephron Rollins parks would receive the increase if the recommendation is Jury approved.
Currently, the Police Jury annually allocates $4,000 each to the three parks.
Additionally, Norman requested approximately $5,997.05 to be reallocated to Nolan Norman Park. The money originally was moved from the Nolan Norman Park fund in 2019 to help repay a LASTEP Grant of $132,143.23 for the Ellis Lane water project.
During budget negotiations, Wesby continued to push for funds in the upcoming budget to install speed humps on several parish roads. Wesby has been adamant to the need for speed deterrents for several months.
Police Jury members have a deadline of December to adopt a balanced budget in order to be compliant with Louisiana Legislative law.
Additionally, public works and purchasing committee members recommended to install a flood gate in-house at Bayou Macon #3 in a cost saving measure.
Public works committee members also recommended installing children at play signs on Dennard Loop, removal of two dead trees on Ashley Loop and converting the one-man pothole patcher to a two-man.
In other action, finance committee members recommended increasing the boat launch fee to $5 at Turkey Creek Park.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members recommended passing a resolution declaring Franklin Parish a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish and a resolution in protest of any and all limitations to personal freedoms and any restrictions of the treatment of the Coronavirus.
The move makes changes to the parish’s public policy, making it known where the parish stands in the gun control debate. The largely symbolic resolutions came after Republican state legislators failed to override the governor’s veto of the constitutional carry bill earlier this year.
If the recommendation is passed, Franklin Parish will become a growing number of sanctuary parishes which includes Winn, Grant and Rapides parishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.