Baker’s Cutoff Ramp lease in north Franklin Parish was approved by Police Jury members at their May 6 regular meeting.
By signing the lease, the public ramp will be closed from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31 cutting access to an oxbow lake that was created when Corp of Engineers built a drainage structure from Bayou Macon.
In the new lease, the Police Jury will not have to pay rent for five years to Brogal LP, the land owner. But, the Police Jury will have to “improve the property with a gated fence at its own expense,” according to the contract.
The Police Jury will also be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of premises and agree to provide “sufficient gravel” at the landing, according to the contract. The Police Jury will also pay for a $2 million liability insurance policy.
In the past, the Police Jury annually leased the property surrounding the boat ramp from Brogal, LP for $1,000. The previous lease ended March 31, 2019.
Recently, a $415,000 Capital Outlay project for lake improvements was completed.
The rehabilitation called for replacing culverts and slide gate and building a walkway from the levee to inlet.
Need for the project came after Hurricanes Gustav and Ike.
Due to high water flows during and after the storms, joints in two 72-inch drainage pipes, separated and allowed water to enter the pipes, pulling fill material inside and up-rooting trees.
The move to temporarily bar ramp users began when members of Brogal, LP accused hunters of trespassing on their private property and excessively littering.
Meanwhile, Deer Creek bridge improvements are forthcoming after $744,507 were made available through the Federal Off-System Highway Bridge program. Improvements needed for Deer Creek bridge total $666,540.
Additionally, Police jurors agreed to compiling a Corps of Engineers permit application for Deer Creek drainage issues. Police Jury employees must get Corps’ permission before removing silt build up in the creek due to location of wetlands.
In other business, Police jurors approved hauling 15 yards of cold mix to Wisner, children at play signs on Marvin Spann Road and a hardship drive on LC Walley Road.
In other news, Police Jury members Kenioa Wesby and Gary Peters will be in attendance at North Franklin Water Works annual meeting May 25, 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Ward III community center and is open to the public.
