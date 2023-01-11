Some parish roads littered with potholes could be getting repaired as afternoon temperatures start to warm.
Police Jury Public Works committee members recommended the road improvement measure during their Monday meeting. The recommendation now will go before the full Jury on Thursday night.
Specifics on the measure called for road crews to begin repairing potholes in the afternoon when temperatures rise above 60 degrees. In the mornings, crews can work on distributing cold mix.
“We need to re-think some of the things we are doing,” said Police Jury member Howie Robinson. “This here is not working. I’m trying not to sound negative. Some of these little roads have a lot of people living down them. They are falling all to pieces.”
Some committee members talked about delaying roads on the capital improvement list until pothole repair could be finished.
The capital improvement list was compiled by engineers and features large refurbishing road projects. The jury is obligated through the state to go by the list and projects are state-funded through the Capital Outlay Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
“We have got to (do pothole repairs) because these roads are falling apart,” Robinson said. “What I am asking if we could get these spots before we ever start on L.D. Knox (a road on the capital improvement list). We need to start on these roads.”
Currently, there are five projects for Franklin Parish on the Capital Outlay Program.
The capital outlay list is divided into five priorities, which determine the order in which the non-cash projects will receive funding when it becomes available.
Priority 1 is limited to the reauthorization of prior year lines of credit. Legislators cannot add anything to priority 1.
Currently, legislators can add to priorities 2, 3, 4 and 5 without limit. Priority 2 projects are expected to require some funding to get started in the current fiscal year.
Any funding provided has to fit under the debt issuance cap, but the cost of projects included in this list typically far exceeds available capacity. This enables the governor to decide which bond-funded projects to submit to the State Bond Commission for lines of credit after the legislative session ends.
Priority 5 projects can be granted non-cash lines of credit and/or be shifted upward to a higher priority. This is essentially the waiting list for future year cash lines of credit.
Once a project receives a non-cash line of credit it is reasonably assured of eventually being granted full cash line of credit funding in a subsequent fiscal year.
Franklin Parish Activity Center has $500,000 in Priority 1 and $1.5 million in Priority 5.
Erosion Control and Bank Stabilization at Big Creek Bridge and Looney Canal has $600,000 in Priority 5 and $150,000 in state general fund non-recurring revenues.
Dr. Rogers Road improvements has $600,000 in Priority 5, while Riley Road has $1 million in Priority 5. It also has $605,000 in state general fund non-recurring revenues.
L.D. Knox Road has $1.5 million in Priority 5 and $100,000 in state general fund non-recurring revenues.
The Police Jury’s regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.