Franklin Parish Police Jury members are eyeing several projects that could be funded through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
Police Jury members discussed possible funding in a 3-hour monthly meeting Sept. 9.
Possible first year projects being reviewed are Turkey Creek dam crossing worth $500,000, a generator for Abe Lincoln sewer system estimated at $827,170 and a wastewater treatment plant for Washington Park sewer system for $572,830.
Possible second year projects being reviewed are sewer service for unserved citizens at Abe Lincoln subdivision totaling $762,000, a new lift station for Washington Park sewer system amounting to $291,030 and improvements to North Franklin water works estimated at $846,970.
ARPA provided $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for state and local governments to remedy rising costs and falling revenues during COVID-19. Funding included $195 billion for states, (a minimum of $500 million for each state) and $130 billion for local governments (a minimum of $1.25 billion per state was provided by the statute inclusive of the amounts allocated to local governments within the state).
Meanwhile, Police Jury members amended an ordinance detailing specific speed limits for parish roads located in subdivisions.
Speed limits in subdivisions vary between 15 MPH to 35 MPH, according to where each road is located.
Baker’s Cut-Off, Crocket Point, Hawsey, Lyles Cut-Off, Mike Lofton, Rabbit Lane and Robinson Dairy roads are now 35 MPH, according to the amendment.
Blount, Boyd, Brooks, Browns Landing, Carol Cobb, Collins, Courthouse, Ellington, Feed Mill, Fox Johnston, Hendrix, Kenneth Barton, Oliver, a portion of New Zion, Riley, Roy McDuffie, Wayne Ezell, White and Wilson roads are 25 MPH, according to the amendment.
Colonel Drive, Deer Run and Holland roads along with nearly all of Abe Lincoln, Elam and Horace White subdivisions are 15 MPH, according to the amendment.
In Washington Park subdivision, Field Drive, Prairie Road and Sage Street are 15 MPH, according to the amendment.
Currently, most paved parish roads outside subdivisions have a speed limit of 45 MPH while gravel roads have a speed limit of 25 MPH.
In related action, Police Jury member Keiona Wesby continued to call for speed humps in some residential neighborhoods after speed limits were lowered to 15 MPH and 25 MPH.
Police Jury officials agreed to her request and will investigate pricing.
In other action Police Jury members passed an ordinance defining guidelines and rules pertaining to Ester Credit and Ephron Rollin parks.
The ordinance also requires a special permit one month prior to a proposed event involving all organized events with large groups and imported equipment or structures.
Under the newly passed ordinance, parks are not to serve as a means to produce income for private individuals but nonprofit groups may charge admission and sell Police Jury approved items and services with funds going to the nonprofit.
Parks would be rented to the nonprofit group for $150 per day and renters must pay a $250 cleaning deposit which will be returned upon inspection performed by park supervisor. Renters also must show proof of liability insurance.
If the event is canceled, 75 percent of the deposit would be refunded and 25 percent will be retained as a booking fee, according to the ordinance.
Rules included in the ordinance stated parks were open from dawn to dusk with no loitering after closure, no firearms, all litter must be thrown away, no damaging of personal or real property, no profane or indecent language, no domestic animals, no ATVs, no camping and no alcohol or drugs.
