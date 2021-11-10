Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday for an open primary election featuring two Franklin Parish Police Jury millage renewals.
The millage renewals are for courthouse maintenance and maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment.
Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent, called the renewals crucial to the operation of the parish.
“It is very vital that we have our equipment and to have the taxes to pay for our equipment,” said Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent. “Everything is doubled, and we got to have the tax to keep our equipment. If we don’t have these taxes, we can’t keep up with all of our jobs we have now. It is very important we have these taxes.”
The equipment tax renewal is a five-year 8.12 millage with an estimated annual worth of $869.857.
Voters shot down the same 8.12 Police Jury millage renewal in a November election by 52 percent (4,496) of the votes.
Also on the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
Voters rejected the five-year 4.07 Police Jury millage renewal in the same November election 4,449 votes (51 percent) to 4,243 votes (49 percent).
Additionally, local registered voters will decide on four Constitutional amendments this Saturday.
Concerning the Constitutional amendments, voters will choose whether or not to allow a streamlined collection of sales and use tax commission.
In the second amendment, voters will decide whether or not to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid.
The amendment would decrease the maximum individual income tax rate from six percent to 4.75 percent for tax years beginning in 2022.
The tax brackets for an individual would be two percent on the first $12,500 of net income, four percent on the next $37,500 of net income up to $50,000, and 4.75 percent on income above $50,000.
State legislature passed and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed HB 278, which provides in state law for changes to individual income taxes if the amendment is approved. HB 278 removes the ability to deduct federal income taxes paid from the state income taxes owed and provides for an income tax rate reduction trigger on April 1 from 2024 through 2034, which would reduce the individual income tax rates the following January, if the state meets revenue growth goals and if the Budget Stabilization Fund's balance is at least 2.5 percent of the state's total revenue from the previous fiscal year.
If passed, the third amendment would allow levee districts to assess an annual tax no more than five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees.
Amendment four would allow an increase deficit reductions to statuary dedications and constitutionally protected funds by 10 percent, up from five percent.
According to the state constitution, appropriations from the state general fund and other dedicated funds may not exceed the official forecast. The state legislature may provide by law a process for adjusting appropriations if a budget deficit is forecasted.
Under state law, the governor may unilaterally reduce state general fund allocations or appropriations by a total of seven-tenths of one percent for the fiscal year. If a deficit still exists, the governor can take further action with a majority vote of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget (JLCB) to eliminate the deficit.
The governor and JLCB can reduce constitutionally protected or mandated allocations and appropriations. When preparing for a budget deficit in the next fiscal year, if revenues are projected to be at least one percent less than the current fiscal year, appropriations or allocations from any fund established by state law or mandated by the state constitution may be dedicated to a purpose other than what was originally provided for by law or in the constitution.
Currently, reductions to such appropriations may not exceed five percent of the total appropriation. This measure would amend the constitution to increase the allowable reduction to 10 percent of the total appropriation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.