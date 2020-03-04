Joshua Dean, District Two Justice of the Peace, has assumed the role of District Three after Sharon Boone resigned her position.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members approved the move in a special-called meeting, Feb. 27.
A new District Three Justice of the Peace will be elected in the Nov. 3 primary election. Qualifying for the position will be held July 15-17 at the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
Justices of the peace preside over courts of limited jurisdiction and receive oversight from the Louisiana Supreme Court. Constables are the marshals for the justice of the peace courts. Constables serve warrants and summons, collect garnishments and process evictions and other matters pertaining to the court.
Justices of the peace serve six-year terms and can perform marriage ceremonies. Once elected, a justice of the peace must attend the first available training course conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, then once a year thereafter and submit annual finance reports to the Legislative Auditor.
In a related matter, Police Jury members voted to place several millage renewals on the ballot for November’s election. Up for renewal will be courthouse maintenance, drainage maintenance and parish equipment. The millages are set to expire in 2022 if not renewed by parish voters.
Additionally, Police Jury members dealt with personnel matters relating to position changes and the announced retirement of Carl Evans. Evans has been employed with the Police Jury since 1995.
They are also advertising for the positions of mechanic helper, side cutter tractor operator and public works facility grounds labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.