Changes to the criminal justice system which were signed into law in 2017 by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) are tying the hands of those charged with protecting and serving, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Cobb, who recently reported a string of arrests related to illegal narcotics activity in Franklin Parish, spoke about the changes which not only redefine some offenses as non-violent, but also have upped the age limit for prosecution of cases involving persons age 17 as adults.
Cobb spoke with The Franklin Sun about the issues his office and other law enforcement agencies face just after an arrest had been made in a Winnsboro case involving shots fired into a car by a juvenile in what the Franklin Parish sheriff described as a “revenge shooting.”
A move toward reform of the state’s criminal justice system began in earnest in 2015 with the establishment by the Louisiana Legislature of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force. The Task Force was made up of legislators, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement and corrections representatives as well as faith leaders and victim and community advocates.
In some cases, Cobb said, by the time an offender goes to trial, and the offender is credited with time served, it means they walk out with a suspended sentence. The reduced sentence and early release means the offender is back on the streets, often times becoming involved in criminal activity again in what is known as “a revolving door.”
For law enforcement, the sheriff said, it gives the appearance that those who must enforce the laws are not doing their jobs.
“By the time they are processed in court, they do no jail time,” he said. “The public looks at us saying, ‘you are not doing anything,’ not knowing how laws have changed and how it’s handcuffed us.”
However, Cobb said his department continues to do the job they are required to do.
“We arrest as many people as we always have, even more,” Cobb said.
The Sheriff’s Office is also responsible for running a detention center which currently houses around 850 inmates. Cobb said in most cases, those incarcerated are those who have multiple offenses on their records.
“What we’ve seen is, as we’ve seen throughout the country, is that your crime rate is affected negatively by that,” Cobb said speaking of lowering penalties.
“The second thing about it is with numbers, politicians can skew those numbers all kinds of ways to fit a narrative,” he said.
Speaking of the views expressed that drug offenses are non-violent, Cobb said, “I believe if someone sells drugs in our communities that is a violent crime.”
Speaking of offenses involving theft which would be considered non-violent, Cobb said such offenses have a dramatic effect on the victims.
“Especially if it is stolen from their home or property,” he said.
Cobb said some don’t want to look at it that way and the debate is ongoing.
Raising the age, Cobb said, “is one of our biggest problems, not just in Franklin Parish, but everywhere.“ He pointed to crimes committed by those ages 14, 15, 16 or 17.
“In the past we had the ability to take a 17-year-old -- one committing drive-by shootings, home invasions – we were able to take them off the street and put them in jail,” Cobb said.
Now those same offenders are run through the juvenile justice system, where Cobb said they receive “a slap on the wrist and move on.”
While he said there are some cases in which they can be adjudicated to adult status, by the time that happens, it’s too late, noting that the crime might have been prevented had the defendants been taken off the streets earlier.
The legislation signed by Edwards in 2017 consisted of a package of 10 bills which targeted not only age limits and penalties, but also probation eligibility and restitution requirements, and focused on programs such as drug courts and mental health services as alternatives to incarceration.
A part of the goal was to reduce the prison population and save the state money. A part of the legislative package also requires the savings to be invested in programs to prevent recidivism.
However, while Cobb said he believes in second chances and agreed programs are needed to deal with issues related to causes of criminal activity, services are not always readily available.
“We’re always concerned about money. It costs money. I get it,” Cobb said. “But what is the cost on the back side?”
The reform package included such things as reducing the amount of time which must be served to earn what is known as credit for “good time,” requiring that a defendant’s ability to pay be considered by judges when handing out penalties in fines and restitution, and suspension of child support payments in cases in which more than 180 days must be served.
Cobb, who is currently serving as president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, said the association’s emphasis this year is to bring to light that “the more you soften the criminal justice system, the more you can expect bad results for our communities.”
The sheriff said anyone looking at any newspaper in the state can see the results.
“We understand it’s not popular to talk about stricter laws, we understand that,” Cobb said. “But what price must we pay, what price must our communities pay?”
Cobb cited recent efforts to enhance penalties related to fentanyl.
“In Franklin Parish we’ve had a few fentanyl overdoses,” Cobb said, and said that it is “only by the grace of God” that there haven’t been more.
“One in Franklin Parish is too many,” he added.
In those cases, he said, not only is the Sheriff’s Office affected, but families are left to deal with the grief and loss, which might be a child.
In regard to illegal drug activity, Cobb said the problem is growing as a result of easier access, including being able to obtain harmful substances through purchases made via the internet.
Cobb said he hopes people are looking at what is happening and can see how some changes in laws are adding to the state’s number one problem, “which is crime.”
“The more we go away from accountability, the more problems we are going to see,” he said.
