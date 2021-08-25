Four juveniles were arrested in connection with recent Winnsboro burglaries, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Two subjects were charged with seven counts of burglary and four counts of firearm theft. One subject was charged with five counts of burglary and four counts of firearm theft while a fourth subject is charged with two counts of firearm theft.
The arrests were associated with reports of vehicle break ins last week in Winnsboro, and Cobb said additional charges may be expected soon.
“Over the past several months, we have experienced similar reports in various locations around the town that resulted in arrests,” Cobb said.
During the investigation, Sheriff deputies discovered three males were walking, searching for unlocked vehicles. If they found an unlocked vehicle, they often searched for and removed money, firearms or technology, Cobb said.
“We encourage you to keep your vehicles locked and valuables out of sight, especially if you live in areas where foot traffic may be high,” Cobb said. “In the event you were a victim of this or are a victim of other crimes in the future, we ask that you contact the Sheriff's Office specifically and directly as we may not be aware of your incident. Also, we ask that if you have cameras that may show individuals walking late at night, often after midnight, review your footage and contact our office so that we can get a copy of video that may assist in this investigation.”
During the investigation, deputies discovered several weapons had been stolen, a fact that troubled Cobb.
“We’re very concerned about the weapons that could potentially be used in violent crimes on the street,” Cobb said.
Additionally, Cobb said take precautions to safeguard yourself against future robberies. Precautions could be to make sure security cameras are operational and lock your vehicles.
“Not all but many of these crimes are being committed from individuals below the age of 18,” Cobb said. “What is 13,14 and 15 year old kids doing out at midnight or 5 in the morning? They are coming out of homes where a lot of times parents don’t know where they are. Maybe they don’t care where they are, or basically they’ve thrown their hands up and said ‘look, I can’t do anything with them.’ It is quite frustrating and hard to understand.”
Cobb asked Franklin Parish residents to contact the Sheriff’s office at (318) 435-4505 to report any crime that has occurred, or if you have any information which may assist the sheriff’s office in investigating existing criminal activity.
