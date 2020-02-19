U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, is pushing back against the Republican-majority Federal Communications Commission’s plan to give satellite operators up to $14.7 billion to cover the cost of losing C-band spectrum and to expedite transitioning those airwaves to 5G cellular networks.
“The chairman says we’re going to bid it out, but we’re going to take $15 billion of the money that comes in and we’re going to give it to the foreign satellite companies,” Kennedy said Feb. 13 on the Senate floor.
Kennedy said he is working on a bill with Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, that would allow Congress to overrule the FCC. Critics say congressional intervention would slow down the 5G rollout.
“Make no mistake, the United States is in a race to 5G development and deployment against China and the longer we wait, the further we fall behind,” Ian Prior of 5G Action Now said.
