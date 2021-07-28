Charles F. Kennell III was found guilty of second degree murder and will be sentenced September 14, according to Caroline Hemphill, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.
Along with the second degree murder verdict, jury members found Kennell guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon based on a prior robbery conviction out of Orleans Parish.
Second degree murder charge carries a life imprisonment without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Jury selection for the Kennell trial was July 19 and 20 with trial procedures July 21 and 22.
Kennell shot to death Quintail D. Credit of Winnsboro on Feb. 20, 2019. Kennell was 21 years old at the time of the incident.
Kennell shot Credit multiple times near the intersection of School and Wood streets at approximately 12:40 p.m. The incident occurred just a block from Horace G. White Learning Center in Winnsboro. Horace G. White and other parish schools were put on a precautionary lock down for two hours due to the incident.
According to witnesses near the scene, Kennell fled on foot after he shot Credit. Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies and area law enforcement found Kennell in a home near the intersection of Willow and Florida streets.
Kennell has an extensive criminal history list with 18 offenses since 2015. Charges include armed robbery, multiple weapon charges and domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.