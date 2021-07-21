Jury members continue to be chosen Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Charles F. Kennell III while the trial of Roderick Branch was postponed, according to Penny Douciere, Fifth Judicial district attorney.
Kennell is being tried for second degree murder of Quintail D. Credit of Winnsboro on Feb. 20, 2019. He is also being tried for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon based on a prior robbery conviction out of Orleans Parish. Kennell was 21 years old at the time of the incident.
Kennell allegedly shot Credit multiple times near the intersection of School and Wood streets at approximately 12:40 p.m. The incident occurred just a block from Horace G. White Learning Center in Winnsboro. Horace G. White and other parish schools were put on a precautionary lock down for two hours due to the incident.
According to witnesses near the scene, Kennell fled on foot after he shot Credit. Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies and area law enforcement found the suspect in a home near the intersection of Willow and Florida streets.
Kennell has an extensive criminal history list with 18 offenses since 2015. Charges include armed robbery, multiple weapon charges and domestic battery.
Meanwhile, Branch was indicted by a Franklin Parish Grand Jury of second degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer on Sept. 2, 2019.Branch was arraigned on Sept. 15, and an original pre-trial date was set for Nov. 10 with a trial date for Jan. 11.
Branch was initially arrested and charged with first degree murder of Darrion Wilson of Winnsboro by Franklin Parish Sheriff officers after he led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through three parishes.
At 4:18 a.m. Aug. 21, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office had located and were in pursuit of Branch’s suspected vehicle. During the pursuit, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office informed Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office of the chase.
The chase led them from Tensas Parish through Catahoula Parish and into Franklin Parish.
The pursuit, with Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies involved, was at high speeds and at times exceeded 127 miles per hour.
In Gilbert, deputies deployed stop sticks on US Highway 425 near Huggins Lane. The vehicle continued to flee into Winnsboro where it crashed and Branch was placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered during a vehicle search. Branch was 40 years old at the time of the incident.
