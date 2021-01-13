Charles F. Kennell III pre-trial has been continued to March 9 and his trial continued until July 19, according to Penny Douciere, Fifth Judicial district attorney.
Kennell’s original pre-trial date was Jan. 11. The 21-year-old of New Orleans is being charged with second degree murder of Quintail D. Credit of Winnsboro.
Credit was shot and killed near the intersection of School and Wood streets outside a family member’s home Feb. 20, 2019.
Credit, who was known as “Duck,” was the step-son of Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce. He was 27 years old and a father of four.
Along with the second degree murder charge, Kennell was charged with illegally carrying and discharging of a weapon, illegally carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies in relation to the Feb. 20 incident.
Kennell shot Credit multiple times near the intersection at approximately 12:40 p.m. The incident occurred just a block from Horace G. White Learning Center in Winnsboro. Horace G. White and other parish schools were put on a precautionary lock down for two hours due to the incident.
According to witnesses near the scene, Kennell fled on foot after he shot Credit. Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies and area law enforcement found the suspect in a home near the intersection of Willow and Florida streets.
Kennell has an extensive criminal history list with 18 offenses since 2015. Charges include armed robbery, multiple weapon charges and domestic battery.
“The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended all jury trials until March (because of COVID-19),” Douciere said.
Additionally, Roderick Branch’s pre-trial date has been continued to March 19 and petit jury trial for July 19, according to Caroline Hemphill, assistant district attorney.
A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Roderick Branch, 40, of second degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer on Sept. 2. Branch was arraigned on Sept. 15, and an original pre-trial date was set for Nov. 10 with a trial date for Jan. 11.
Branch was initially arrested and charged with first degree murder of Darrion Wilson of Winnsboro by Franklin Parish Sheriff officers after he led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through three parishes.
At 4:18 a.m. Aug. 21, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office had located and were in pursuit of Branch’s suspected vehicle. During the pursuit, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office informed Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office of the chase.
The chase led them from Tensas Parish through Catahoula Parish and into Franklin Parish.
The pursuit, with Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies involved, was at high speeds and at times exceeded 127 miles per hour.
In Gilbert, deputies deployed stop sticks on US Highway 425 near Huggins Lane. The vehicle continued to flee into Winnsboro where it crashed and Branch was placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered during a vehicle search.
In another major case, Henry Wesley’s pre-trial is set for Feb. 9 and his trial date for June 21.
Wesley was initially arrested and charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of Jamie Davis, 38, on the 900 block of Bosworth Street on Aug. 4 by Winnsboro Police Department.
The incident occurred Aug. 2 when Winnsboro Police Sgt. Madison Eaton and Officer Kevin Shirley found Davis. He was airlifted to Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria where he succumbed to injuries.
