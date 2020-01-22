Lisa Kiper was elected 2020 president of the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
This is her third and final term as president, said Kiper, who is active in several community organizations. Kiper has been a Chamber member for the last seven years.
“It will be an honor to serve Franklin Parish as Chamber president,” she said.
Kiper will officially take the reins as president during the Chamber of Commerce’s 71st annual Installation Banquet, Jan. 28. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. at The Loading Dock, 214 Fair Ave., Winnsboro.
This year’s keynote speaker will be newly-elected Franklin Parish schools superintendent John Gullatt. Ticket price is $20 and can be purchased from board members or at www.paypal.me/wfpchamber.
Central goal for Kiper as she begins her final term as president is to encourage young adults to become active Chamber of Commerce members.
“We are looking for the young people to step up,” Kiper said. “We need their fresh ideas, their energy. As president, one of my focuses will be to train new people to take ownership in their community through the Chamber and see projects through.”
Another focus will be promotion of local businesses through social media, Chamber of Commerce’s website and its newsletter, Kiper said.
“I really want to concentrate on the local businesses,” Kiper said. “I want them to partner with us for their promotions. Let’s use the tools we have to extend their voice. We have the Chamber’s social media, our webpage and even our newsletter to get the word out about their business.”
Third objective during her presidency is to “bring back an etiquette class for children,” Kiper said.
“I would like the Chamber to host an etiquette class aimed toward boys,” Kiper said. “Maybe it could be called ‘Super Heroes Have Manners Too’. We are busy with several events already scheduled throughout the year, so this would be the only new event.”
Chamber of Commerce’s meetings are scheduled the first Wednesday each month barring any special event.
Additionally, the group sponsors Taste of Franklin in March, Academic Achievement Banquet in April, Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet in the Fall and Winnsboro’s Christmas parades.
Other 2020 Chamber of Commerce officers include Brian Moroni, vice president and David Rigdon, treasurer. Board of Directors joining 2020 officers are Deanie Collier, Layton Curtis, Brooke Ezell, Veronica Grant, Bill Hendrix, Orlando Logan, Cody Moroni, Scott Perkins, Justin Robinson, Jayne Smith, Brenda Struth and Dustin Wright.
