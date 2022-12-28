An ordinance prohibiting the sale of kratom was passed by Franklin Parish Police Jury members.
Jurors outlawed the sale in a special-called meeting Dec. 20. Police Jury member Ricky Campbell made the motion seconded by Police Jury member David DeBlieux. The ordinance passed unanimously with Police Jury member Leodis Norman absent.
Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom’s liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
But, Mayo Clinic researchers who have studied kratom think its side effects and safety problems more than offset any potential benefit.
Poison control centers in the United States received about 1,800 reports involving use of kratom from 2011 through 2017, including reports of death. About half of these exposures resulted in serious negative outcomes such as seizures and high blood pressure.
Five of the seven infants who were reported to have been exposed to kratom went through withdrawal, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom has been classified as possibly unsafe when taken orally.
Leading the charge to ban kratom was Franklin Parish Sheriff Cobb, who spoke to Police Jury members during a September meeting.
“We have received a lot of complaints from our local rehabilitation centers,” Cobb said in the September meeting. “They are seeing a lot of people and getting a lot of calls from individuals talking about this specific product.”
Companies are marketing kratom toward a younger crowd and as an alternative to other drugs.
“It is marketed as being an alternative to fentanyl, heroin and products such as that but the truth is people are using them in addition to drugs,” Cobb said in the September meeting. “They are creating an addiction, and it is readily available.”
In their Sept. 13 meeting, Baskin aldermen unanimously banned the substance.
