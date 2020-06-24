The state of Louisiana will not advance into phase three of President Trump's Opening Up America Again plan at the end of this month but remain in phase two until July 24. Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered the bad news during a news conference Monday. He is expected to issue a proclamation extending phase two until July 24, meaning large venues and other businesses must maintain a 50-percent capacity limit at their sites. Under phase three, large venues can resume normal operations with some social distancing protocols and visitation to senior centers can resume as well. “Cases appear to be increasing all across the south,” Edwards said. “So that should put an end to the theory that the summer, with increased heat and humidity, would cause the virus to disappear.” “It goes without saying that this is not the direction we want to be headed in,” he added. As of Tuesday, 51,595 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Louisiana while the death total had risen to 3,021, according to the state Department of Health's Coronavirus online tracker. The number of Coronavirus cases in Louisiana increased by some 10,000 in the last 20 days. As of June 1, there were 40,341 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state as well as 2,690 deaths. According to Edwards, trends in COVID-19 data showed hospitalizations were increasing when compared to previous weeks where the hospitalization rate declined.
Virus not spreading in congregant settings
“The new cases are related to community spread rather than spread through congregant settings like nursing homes, for example,” Edwards said. “I think we all knew that with more testing, we would see more cases.” The spread of the virus can be traced back to places like bars or events like high school graduation parties, according to Edwards. Edwards said
the spread of Coronavirus among youth is not surprising because youth likely believe they are less likely to die and thus more willing to risk contracting the virus. “It's especially dangerous when these young people go back home where there are old people, maybe their parents,” Edwards said. “So we have to do better.” Edwards said new restrictions would not be imposed but he implored people and organizations to comply with current restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19. As he has in past news conferences, Edwards chided people who were not complying with the state's social distancing restrictions. “There are people out there who are saying they're done with the virus, but this virus isn't done with us,” Edwards said. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary for the state Office of Public Health, acknowledged that COVID-19 testing results were not disclosed until about two weeks after the tests were administered. That was one of the most challenging and frustrating parts of responding to the outbreak, he said. “Not only is the data taking longer to get to us, but certainly the actions precede them by two weeks,” Billioux said. “Any actions we take today could take two weeks to have any impact.”
Local, regional case numbers
According to Billioux, the greater Monroe area had decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases this week compared to earlier this month when cases were projected to increase. LDH data also showed COVID-19 hospitalization peaked from April 6 through April 14 with nearly 2,000 hospitalized each day, but data shows those hospitalizations fell rapidly since April 15 and have remained at about 600 hospitalizations each day across the state since the beginning of June. Locally, Franklin Parish reached 443 cases with 14 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the LDH report. Regionally, Richland Parish reported 152 cases and four COVID-19
related deaths. Catahoula Parish cases amounted to154 with three deaths. Ninety-nine novel coronavirus cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Madison Parish jumped to 320 cases and two deaths. Tensas had the least number of cases reported in area parishes with 24 and no deaths. In Ouachita Parish, topped 2,000 cases of COVID-19 as well as 69 deaths, as of Tuesday.
