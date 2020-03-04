Fifth District Attorney Mack Lancaster will retire March 31.
With Lancaster’s forthcoming retirement, voters will decide on a new district attorney in the Nov. 3 primary election.
Lancaster was elected to the District Attorney’s seat March 2011. Prior to being the Fifth District DA, Lancaster served as assistant DA in West Carroll Parish for 27 years. The Fifth District serves Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes.
Lancaster explained his retirement will give him more time with his family which now includes grandchildren.
“My staff and employees are the best,” Lancaster said. “I still love the job, but I feel it is time for a change. Retirement will allow me to visit my children and grandchildren and do other things that I have not been able to do while serving as District Attorney.”
Under Lancaster’s tenure, he helped organize one of the first drug courts in rural parishes. He accomplished this feat with help from former Fifth District Judge Glenn Strong, Chuck Bankston, former West Carroll Sheriff Gary Bennett and Jim Miller, Lancaster said.
Another major accomplishment was turning the financial conditions at the District Attorney’s office around.
“I turned the office finances from a deficit after my first year to having a surplus as I leave office,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster also prosecuted the first successful death penalty case in the Fifth District in more than 60 years.
“I maintained an open-door policy for my office,” Lancaster said. “Hopefully, I treated everyone with the courteousness, respect and fairness that all individuals deserve.”
Additionally, Lancaster noted the three current judges serving the Fifth District were all employed as assistant district attorneys for his office prior to their election to the bench. Judges include John C. Hamilton, Will R. Barham and Stephen G. Dean.
Lancaster attributed much of his knowledge in how to prosecute to the tutelage of former District Attorney Billy Coenen. Lancaster served under Coenen as assistant district attorney.
“Hard work and long hours paid great dividends,” he said.
Upon Lancaster’s retirement, his first assistant Penny Douciere will take the District Attorney’s office by operation of law.
“Penny has indicated to me that she will seek the office in the upcoming election,” Lancaster said. “I can think of no one better to serve as District Attorney.”
Lancaster thanked his entire staff for their “dedication and diligence in helping his office administer justice.”
He also gave appreciation to all law enforcement and court personnel that he worked with throughout his career. He especially was appreciative to his wife, Martha, and his entire family for their love and support over the years.
“The thing I will miss the most is the connection and interaction with the wonderful people of the Fifth District,” Lancaster said. “It is with very mixed emotions that I am retiring.”
