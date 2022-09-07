Senator Glen Womack and Rep. Neil Riser were labeled as “family advocates” while Rep. C. Travis Johnson received “unfavorable” status in the 2022 Louisiana Family Forum’s (LFF) scorecard.
Womack received a score of 91 percent out of a possible 100. Riser scored 88 percent, while Johnson came away with a score of 33 percent.
“With the three bills, I could’ve easily got an 80 percent score,” Johnson said while explaining LFF’s status. “But, I strongly believe what I believe. I believe I make decisions based on what is best for north Louisiana. I believe I am a middle-of-the road voter.”
LFF’s annual scorecard is said to serve as a tool for assessing lawmakers on important votes during the Louisiana Legislature’s Regular Session. The scorecard “grades” the lawmakers on 10 different bills dealing with life issues, religious and personal liberty, school choice and online age certification for adult content.
“The scorecard serves as a snapshot of how elected officials voted and where divisions existed in House and Senate votes on critical faith and family issues,” said Gene Mills, LFF president. “The public will be able to use LFF's Scorecard to inform conversation and engagement with their lawmakers.”
Womack’s “snapshot” showed he voted against House Bill (HB) 450, “Adoption Breach of Confidentiality” which LFF supported.
Signed by the Gov. John Bel Edwards, the bill provides access to an adopted person’s original birth certificate.
Womack supported prohibiting male students from participating on women’s teams (SB44), supported the enforcement of Louisiana’s ban on abortion now that Roe v. Wade was overturned (SB342) and supported the prohibition of sale or use of dangerous mail-order abortion drugs (SB388).
According to the scorecard, Womack also supported concealed carry without a permit for active or reserve military (SB143), voted to ensure state control over Louisiana elections without federal interference (HB359), voted to allow parents to sue pornographic websites for age verification violations (HB142) and supported no smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle while operating or as a passenger (HB234).
Additionally, Womack supported educational savings accounts for students not reading at grade level by third grade (SB203), support not requiring vaccine passports to enter state government buildings or educational institutions (HB54) and did not support not allowing insurance companies to require vaccinations for coverage (SB141).
In his “snapshot,” Riser supported SB44 that prohibits male students from participating on women’s teams while supporting disclosure of birth parents information to adoptees even when a birth parent desires confidentiality.
He supported HB 234 that would not allow smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle while operating or as a passenger while opposing special protections based on legally undefined sexual orientation and gender identity.
Riser supported HB 837 prohibiting school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students and backed allowing parents to sue pornographic websites for age verification violations.
Riser supported the ability of healthcare professionals to prescribe and dispense drugs for off-label use, and he backed cleaning up the voter registration rolls identifying outdated addresses.
Riser also supported educational savings accounts for students not reading at grade level by third grade.
Winnsboro was recently added to Johnson’s District 21 as a result of redistricting.
In his “snapshot,” Johnson supported SB44 prohibiting male students from participating in women’s teams.
Johnson also supported disclosure of birth parent information to adoptees even when birth parent desires confidentiality (HB450).
“Because of things like 23 and me, the world is changing,” Johnson said. “People want to know who they are related to. I truly believe they wanted to be able to find access to their family. I think they want to know who they are.”
He voted for a House amendment which included rape and incest exceptions to Louisiana’s ban on abortion while voting against the prohibition of sale and use of dangerous mail-order chemical abortion drugs (SB388).
“I went against the amendment,” Johnson said. “(LFF) opposed the amendment which was for rape and incest for minors.”
According to the scorecard, Johnson was against the prohibition of no smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle while operating or as a passenger, and voted for special protections based on legally undefined sexual orientations and gender identity (HB303).
“When it comes to the medical marijuana, I am a big advocate for medical marijuana for folks who have cancer and these folks are in their final stages and need relief,” Johnson said. “If they are going on a four-hour drive to receive treatment, I believe the passenger, not the person driving, can use that medical marijuana if it is prescribed. I stood by that and still stand by that.”
Johnson was against HB 837 that read school personnel could not discuss sexual orientation or gender identity with students, and was for allowing healthcare professionals to prescribe and dispense drugs for off-label use (HB117).
Johnson was against HB35 that would clean-up voter registration rolls identifying outdating addresses.
