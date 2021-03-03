Two state lawmakers are researching and drafting legislation for the upcoming legislative session set to convene April 12.
District 20 Rep. Neil Riser and District 21 Rep. C. Travis Johnson’s top priority this session is legislation that will aide farmers. Their districts relying largely on agriculture.
Riser’s district consists of Franklin, Caldwell, Catahoula, Tensas and LaSalle parishes and Johnson’s district covers Catahoula, Tensas, Madison, East Carroll and Concordia parishes.
Riser’s “number one priority” is obtaining funding for an agricultural technology program for Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) in Winnsboro.
“There are two places we want to do this in,” Riser said. “Franklin Parish being one of them, and the other is Houma. We’re lacking about $5 million in each location.”
If legislation passes, LDCC would purchase equipment and construct an area for the program, said DeAnne Kiper, LDCC-Winnsboro campus director.
“(LDCC) will launch a heavy equipment operating class and state certification class,” Riser said. “Those are all high paying jobs. We could grow that campus exponentially if we can get the monies. This campus would be one of the strongest campuses inside the whole state.”
Establishing an agricultural sustainability research district is Johnson’s top goal for this season.
“I think sustainability is going to really be a big industry in the very, very near future,” Johnson said. “This could open up new companies, new industries, new manufactories that will want to do business in Louisiana.”
The district would study ways to maintain and grow agricultural markets.
“We have so much to offer,” Johnson said. “We have our land, our agricultural performance of our land, and we have many buildings.”
Additionally, both legislators said they were in favor of lowering taxes.
A flat corporate income tax that could produce “stability” and eliminating franchise and inventory taxes will be “looked at,” Riser said.
A franchise tax is a levy paid by certain enterprises that want to do business. Some entities are exempt from franchise taxes including fraternal organizations, nonprofits and some limited liability corporations. Franchise taxes are paid in addition to federal and state income taxes.
Inventory taxes are paid on levels of inventory kept, meaning that high level of stock translates to a higher tax amount. The business owner considers inventory unsold at the end of the financial year when calculating the tax to pay.
“You want to make sure that we don’t come up with a net loss back home,” Riser said. “That’s the complication, and it is the details of how it can be done. How do you fill the void left by franchise and inventory taxes?”
In odd-number years, the Legislature can only consider fiscal bills, and legislators can only introduce five bills that were not pre-filed during the legislative session.
Riser also wants federal dollars to expand the broadband network in Louisiana.
“We certainly don’t want to miss any opportunities,” Riser said.
Budget cuts have also caught Riser’s attention.
“Seems like we are always in a budget crisis,” Riser said. “We have seen sales tax dollars not come down as much during COVID. But, there is only so many disposable dollars people have. Sooner or later the curve is going to come down.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed a $36.6 billion budget which includes a $400 pay raise for K-12 public teachers and a $56 million increase in funding for Louisiana’s higher education system.
But, Wildlife and Fisheries “are short $25 million” and community colleges “are down by 10 percent,” Riser said.
The budget does not include any money Louisiana might receive from the new COVID-19 aid package that President Joe Biden has proposed. It also does not include any extra funding for early childhood education.
“We are also looking at the downturn in the oil field,” Riser said. “What speed that continues to go down, we’ll see.”
Meanwhile, Johnson said he was going to push for a centralized sale tax.
“Parishes sort of take care of their own taxes, and the state does their own thing,” Johnson said. “We’re only one of three states in the country that does not have some form of centralize sales tax collection.”
Lowering individual income and property taxes is another item Johnson is for.
Like Riser, Johnson wants to reduce or eliminate franchise tax and phase out inventory tax.
“I am going to check with business owners and bank owners in my community,” Johnson said. “Louisiana has one of the most complex tax systems in the whole country. I’m pro small business.”
Also, Johnson said he would vote for any “pro Second Amendment” legislation.
“I’m looking forward to voting for pro-gun bills,” Johnson said. “In my district, we have a lot of hunting going on. I am a big Second Amendment supporter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.