COVID-19 reported cases rose to 53 in Franklin Parish, according to Louisiana Department of Heath (LDH) reports released at noon today.
Statewide, 21,951 cases were reported to LDH with 1,103 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.
Patients suffering the virus at Louisiana hospitals totaled 1,943 on April 15, according to LDH. Of that number, 425 were on ventilators.
In Richland Parish, there were 21 cases of COVID-19, according to LDH. Caldwell Parish reported 18 cases, and Catahoula Parish listed 22 cases.
Tensas and East Carroll parishes each held at one case, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported two cases of COVID-19.
