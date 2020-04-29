Two more COVID-19 cases were reported over night in Franklin Parish, upping the total to 123, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) April 29 numbers.
Statewide, 27,660 cases were reported while 17,303 were reported as recovered, according to the LDH.
LDH reported 1,802 deaths statewide on Wednesday, and 1,629 patients in hospitals with 244 of those on ventilators.
In neighboring Richland Parish, 65 cases were reported, according to the LDH. Catahoula Parish numbered 35 cases and two deaths, and Caldwell Parish showed 18 cases.
Madison Parish had seven reported cases, and Tensas Parish held at one case.
