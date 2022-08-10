A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) control area has decreased. The LDWF diminished the control ban’s borders after a Louisiana Legislative Natural Resources and Environment oversight hearing suggested a smaller area similar to Turkey Area A.
The push to reduce the control ban’s area was led by Rep. Neil Riser, who sits on the Natural Resources and Environment committee. Sen. Glen Womack was also in attendance at the hearing as a guest. Riser tabbed Womack as being instrumental in research leading to reducing the ban area.
“Sen. Womack recognized how serious CWD is, so we don’t want it to spread,” Riser said. “But, like Franklin Parish and other rural agricultural parishes, it was covering a lot outside the 25 miles. We’re trying to revise and narrow the ban width. We looked at the true 25 miles.”
The control area would still encompass Tensas and Madison parishes but would only cover approximately 10 miles of Franklin Parish.
“The NOI that we passed would accommodate this reduced area without us having to make a change,” LDWF Commissioner William “Joe” McPherson said. “This would be a fairly easy sell for us to go back to the commission just to notify them no real change we would have to make.”
LDWF passed a notice of intent (NOI) July 7 that banned supplement feeding and carcass transportation in Franklin, Tensas and Madison parishes. The NOI was met with objections from hunters and business owners, saying it would hamper sales and hunts. The ban was initiated when a CWD-affected deer was harvested in Tensas Parish near the Mississippi border.
According to Deer Program Manager Johnathan Bordelon, LDWF has developed this NOI over the course of 20 years, mimicking other states’ CWD impediment programs. The infected deer from Tensas Parish had been shedding and officials did not know if it had infected other deer, according to Bordelon.
“We have a war on two fronts,” Riser explained. “We have to protect our agriculture and at the same time stop the spread of CWD. Every single member in the room could be dealing with CWD.”
The concern of the control area’s border motivated Riser to push for an oversight hearing. “This issue has always been -- how will a hunter define that area, how will enforcement do that,” Riser said.
During the hearing, Bordelon explained to the Natural Resources and Environment committee the requirements of the control area. It is a “Deer carcass export ban meaning any deer harvested in this ban area cannot leave the area unless it has been quartered, processed to the point where the spinal cord and skull cap and cleaned it efficiently has been removed,” Bordelon explained, saying, the area hinders congregation of “the animals artificially which bans placement bait and hunting over bait.”
LDWF will also track deer to taxidermist harvested in the control area. According to Bordelon, “If you are a hunter and just harvested a buck you would like to take to the taxidermy. You bring the deer to any taxidermist within the control regardless of the parish as long as that parish is within the control area.” However, if you want to bring it to a taxidermist outside the control area, Bordelon said, “the commission tasked us with developing an electronic waiver. A waiver that would allow hunters to transport certain parts outside the control area, and the parts in this case would be prohibited to move. You would have to go to our website because you may harvest that deer outside a normal office hour.”
With that waiver, a hunter would provide specific information such as an LDWF number, parish in which you harvested the deer and affirmation during that process, stating you agreed to the conditions, according to Bordelon. A hunter has 72 hours from the execution of the permit to bring the carcass to the taxidermist. Once a hunter has the unique number, he or she can then move the deer with the number on their smart device or have it printed out. Once at the taxidermist, the hunter has to agree to two things: dispose of the carcass (double bag items and dispose in a trash container) and must retain the unique identifier with their customer records.
The ban has no “sunset” meaning the time it is active could be forever or just temporary. According to Bordelon, the ban would depend on LDWF receiving samples of harvested deer.
“The number of samples are going to greatly increase,” Bordelon said. “We are looking at least in the control area to increase that to 300 a year.”
