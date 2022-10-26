Touring_2664.jpeg

SAM SHEPPARD, Winnsboro Main Street director, recently gave a tour to local and state officials. Pictured from left: Wade Wally, Old Post Office Museum director/ Main Street business owner, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, Louisiana Main Street Director Ray Scriber, Sen. Glen Womack and Amanda Lanata, asst. director of Louisiana Main Street. Not pictured but attending was Rep. Neil Riser. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)

Members of the Louisiana Legislature representing Franklin Parish joined Louisiana Main Street Director Ray Scriber and Assistant Director Amanda Lanata on a recent tour of businesses in Winnsboro’s Historic District to see how state awarded funds have impacted the area.

