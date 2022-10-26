SAM SHEPPARD, Winnsboro Main Street director, recently gave a tour to local and state officials. Pictured from left: Wade Wally, Old Post Office Museum director/ Main Street business owner, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, Louisiana Main Street Director Ray Scriber, Sen. Glen Womack and Amanda Lanata, asst. director of Louisiana Main Street. Not pictured but attending was Rep. Neil Riser. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)
Members of the Louisiana Legislature representing Franklin Parish joined Louisiana Main Street Director Ray Scriber and Assistant Director Amanda Lanata on a recent tour of businesses in Winnsboro’s Historic District to see how state awarded funds have impacted the area.
Taking part in the tour were Sen. Glen Womack and Rep. Neil Riser.
Winnsboro Main Street Director Sam Sheppard, who is also Franklin Parish Economic Development coordinator, along with Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace toured the downtown areas including Prairie, Landis, Pine and Adams streets along with the state officials, with Sheppard pointing out the recent improvements made possible in part by the grant monies and new businesses.
Winnsboro Main Street, Inc., received a $50,000 beautification grant through state Act 119 funds which Sheppard said Womack was instrumental in helping the Main Street program secure.
The local Main Street board decided to put $35,000 of the total funding towards local Revive grants, which had to be spent on improvements to building exteriors.
In addition, $12,000 of the funds were used to clean and pressure wash exterior areas, such as awnings and brick work.
Plans are also being made for the remaining funds to go toward other beautification projects, such as street scaping and landscaping.
Nine downtown businesses were awarded the matching-funds grants, with the grants providing 80 percent of the funding, matched by 20 percent from the building owners.
Included in the approved projects were façade updates such as new awnings, paint and windows.
During the recent tour, the state visitors not only got to see the work that had been done, but also had a chance to visit with business owners in the historic district. They were treated to lunch at the Coffee Shop located on Prairie Street.
“They got the business owners’ perspectives,” Sheppard said.
The Main Street program is centered around revitalization of historic downtowns. Sheppard noted that the most recent quarterly report filed by her office reflected nine new businesses opened during the first quarter which includes July until the present.
Sheppard said that interest in the Historic District has been growing as once-vacant buildings are being purchased. Among the more recent purchases are the old Shipp Electric building and the old hotel located on Prairie Street, with businesses expected to open in those buildings in the future.
According to reports from the Louisiana Main Street, economic development in the 36 designated Louisiana Main Street communities accounted for 547 new jobs in fiscal year 2021-22, with 133 new businesses added, and public/private investments totaling more than $25 million.
Louisiana Main Street, which falls under the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, is a Main Street America Coordinating Program. As a Main Street America Coordinating Program, Louisiana Main Street helps to lead a powerful, grassroots network consisting of over 40 Coordinating Programs and over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
