Luke Letlow will replace his former boss, U.S. Rep Ralph Abraham, and represent Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District in the next Congress.
Letlow was the chief of staff for three-term Abraham, who did not run for reelection. He defeated state Rep. Lance Harris, a fellow Republican who made Saturday’s runoff by finishing second in the nonpartisan open primary held in November.
Letlow received Abraham support and raised more than twice as much campaign money has Harris. During campaign stops, Letlow argued his experience in Abraham’s office made him well suited to be an effective congressman.
Harris positioned himself as an outsider and argued Letlow should not take credit for Abraham’s work. Harris said his breadth of experience as a state lawmaker, farmer, and owner of a chain of convenience stores better prepared him for the role than Letlow’s work as a “politically appointed government employee and lobbyist.”
Statewide election numbers showed Letlow won by garnering 62 percent of the vote or 49,182 to Harris’ 30,124.
Locally, voters overwhelmingly supported Letlow with 78 percent of the votes or 1,928 to Harris’ 534 votes.
Letlow led in the first round of the Fifth District race, outpacing the other eight candidates with 33 percent of the vote. Harris garnered 17 percent, edging past Democrat Sandra Christophe by 428 votes out of almost 310,000 votes cast.
The Fifth District includes northeast and part of central Louisiana.
Meanwhile, Frank Black, from Baskin, beat Henry Herford, Jr., of Delhi, in the 32nd Senatorial district, Division B Republican State Central Committee (RSCC).
Black received 723 votes or 66 percent to Herford’s 380 votes.
Additionally, voters rejected a state constitutional amendment to let the governor appoint up to two people who live outside the state to an at-large membership on one of the state’s public college management boards.
The proposal had breezed through the legislative process without a dissenting vote, and its defeat means the requirement that members must live in Louisiana will stand.
The amendment failed across the state by 76 percent or 385,647
to 118,651.
Locally, it failed by 89 percent or 2,158 voting nay and 258 voting yes.
